JOHNSON CREEK — Matt Molini went 4-for-4 out of the leadoff spot and drove in a run as the Johnson Creek Pioneers avenged their only loss of the season with a 5-3 Rock River League victory over the Lebanon Whitetails on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Lebanon opened the scoring with a run in the first. Noah Zubke hit a one-out single, stole second and scored on Tyler Doyle’s RBI single to left. Johnson Creek answered with two in the home half of the inning. Molini drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an error. Michael Knutson singled and later scored on an RBI double to left by Alan Mares.
The Whitetails pulled even in the fifth. Neil Braker bunted his way on, Noah Noyce singled up the middle, Kevin Firari walked and Blake Semon hit a chopped up the third base line for an infield hit which drove in Braker.
Again the Pioneers answered in the bottom of the frame when Molini singled and eventually scored on a passed ball. In the seventh, Derek Olszewski and Molini singled and Olszewski scored on Jacob Oestreicher’s RBI groundout.
Lebanon got one back in the eighth. Firari singled, advanced to third on a base hit by Noah Zubke and scored on an RBI double to right center by Tyler Doyle.
The Pioneers added an insurance in the eighth. Pitcher Luke Schultz reached on an error. Adam Kircher sacrificed him over and with two outs, Molini drove him in with a base hit up the middle.
Lebanon tried to rally one last time with a single and a walk in the ninth, but Semon lined out for the final out.
Schultz earned the complete-game victory, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Cameron Streich took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
JOHNSON CREEK 5,
LEBANON 3
Lebanon 100 010 010 — 3 11 2
Johnson Creek 200 010 11X — 5 8 0
WP: Schultz
LP: Streich
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Semon 3-0-1-1, LeBeau 2-0-0-0, N. Zubke 4-1-2-0, Schuett 4-0-1-0, Doyle 4-0-2-2, Herpel 3-0-0-0, Kopp 3-0-0-0, Braker 3-1-2-0, Hackbarth 1-0-0-0, Noyce 2-0-1-0, A. Zubke 2-0-1-0, Firari 2-1-1-0 Totals 33-3-11-3
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Molini 4-2-4-1, Knutson 4-1-2-0, Donadlson 4-0-0-0, Oestreicher 4-0-0-1, Mares 4-0-1-1, Schultz 3-1-0-0, Kircher 1-0-0-0, Braunschweig 3-0-0-0, Olszewski 4-1-1-0 Totals 31-5-8-3
2B — L (Doyle), JC (Mares, Molini)
Pitching — HO: Streich (L) 4 in 4, Budewitz (L) 0 in 1, Braker (L) 2 in 1, Schuett (L) 1 in 1, Schultz (JC) 11 in 9. R: Streich (L) 3, Budewitz (L) 0, Braker (L) 1, Schuett (L) 1, Schultz (JC) 3. SO: Streich (L) 4, Budewitz (L) 0, Braker (L) 1, Schuett (L) 2, Schultz (JC) 6. BB: Streich (L) 3, Budewitz (L) 1, Braker (L) 1, Schuett (L) 1, Schultz (JC) 4
June 7 result
CLYMAN 5,
LEBANON 3
CLYMAN — Nick Klavekoske struck out 17 batters and Bryce Schuett drove in two runs as the Clyman Canners defeated the Lebanon Whitetails 5-3 in a Rock River League game at Stubbier Field on Sunday, June 7.
Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Cam Schuett doubled and scored on a passed ball. Clyman responded with three in the fifth. Drew Slade led off with a solo shot to right center. Brett Jakel followed with a single to left and scored on Schuett’s two-run bomb to right center.
Jacob Kopp hit a game-tying two-run homer to left center in the sixth for Lebanon. The Canners won with two in the seventh. Schuett doubled, Tony Schmitt walked and Josh Oswald hit an RBI single to right. Schmitt later scored on a wild pitch.
Klavekoske went seven innings to earn the decision. Jeff Zielke pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Neil Braker took the loss for Lebanon.
CLYMAN 5,
LEBANON 3
Lebanon 000 102 000 — 3 5 1
Clyman 000 030 20X — 5 12 4
WP: Klavekoske
LP: Braker
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Semon 4-0-0-0, N. Zubke 4-0-0-0, Schuett 4-2-2-0, Doyle 3-0-1-0, Kopp 4-1-1-2, Demetropoulos 3-0-1-0, Streich 4-0-0-0, A. Zubke 3-0-0-0, Klawitter 3-0-0-0 Totals 32-3-5-2
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schuett 5-2-3-2, T. Schmitt 3-1-1-0, Oswald 3-0-2-1, Kaul 4–0-1-0, N. Schmitt 4-0-0-0, Klavekoske 4-0-1-0, Behm 4-0-1-0, Slade 3-1-1-1, Jakel 4-1-2-0 Totals 34-5-12-4
2B — L (Demetropoulos), C (Kaul, Schuett)
HR — L (Kopp), C (Slade, Schuett)
Pitching — HO: Braker (L) 12 in 8, Klavekoske (C) 4 in 7, Zielke (C) 1 in 2. R: Braker (L) 5, Klavekoske (C) 3, Zielke (C) 0. SO: Braker (L) 7, Klavekoske (C) 17, Zielke (C) 3. BB: Braker (L) 3, Klavekoske (C) 1, Zielke (C) 0
