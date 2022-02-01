OCONOMOWOC — Having a newborn is so easy! Wouldn’t it be fabulous if this was true? We all know this is not the case. Birthing professionals structure birth into three well-known trimesters and also recognize the fourth and often forgotten trimester - the postpartum period. Historically, women and their families have been cared for by the community around them for weeks and sometimes even months after the birth of a new baby. Fast forward to modern day society: extended family might not be nearby enough, friends and family are beyond busy and hands-on guidance for new parents is lacking. The Childbirth and Postpartum Professional Association (CAPPA) explains that without this support, mentoring for new families lacks. New parent skills such as baby care basics and adjusting to the role of a new family take a hit. Local child and family social worker and professionally trained postpartum doula, Maggie Omick, saw a need for widespread in-home support in Southeast Wisconsin and launched Lake Country Newborns in July 2021.
Take it from Omick, Owner and Founder of Lake Country Newborns (LCN). First time parents really seem to love LCN service. Omick shares that through her years a social worker, daycare owner and now doula, she has noticed some trends. “Parents are waiting longer to have kids, both are usually working outside of the home and plan to continue to do so. They’re been busy building careers and living their best lives and when baby arrives, they really just plain don’t know what to do. And there is SO MUCH information out there, it’s overwhelming to know where to even start to figure it all out.” Omick also explains that they see lots of “wise” seasoned parents who know how a newborn rocks the whole household reaching out for support as well. “For folks with older kiddos in the home, they know what’s coming with that new baby. So then we get called in to make life lighter.”
Lake Country Newborns helps with anything and everything related to baby and the evolution of the new family unit. They offer tips and tricks, breastfeeding and bottle feeding support, direct baby care, light housekeeping, food prep, emotional support, parent coaching, sleep solutions and more. Lake Country Newborns specializes in the care of newborns AND parents, serving from Oconomowoc to Brookfield to Milwaukee and all Southeast Wisconsin. With the addition of two postpartum professionals from Fort Atkinson, they are now poised to serve and support families west of Waukesha Country as well. Their professional specialists provide personalized care, each individually screened by the Care Coordinator to ensure safety and reliability. Each family participates in a thorough intake to find the best suited specialist to serve each unique family. This part is important since it’s collaborative service between parents and specialists. Omick explains, “We aren’t babysitters or nannies, we get asked that a lot. We are there with mom, helping, guiding, teaching.” Every family is different. Some need daytime support with their newborn. Some are craving the overnight respite of a night nanny. Some don't know what they need, they just know they need it. Lake Country Newborns works with every family to find the right fit.
About Lake Country Newborns LLC
Lake Country Newborns provides professional postpartum overnight and daytime support for baby and family during the first year of life. Whether you need a night nanny, an extra set of adult hands during the day, or baby care coaching, we are here and happy to help. Lake Country Newborns partners with the best newborn care specialists, postpartum doulas and other industry professionals to offer boutique baby services and support. Serving Lake Country and throughout Southeast Wisconsin, we make life with a newborn easier.
Connect with Lake Country Newborns:
Instagram @lakecountrynewborns
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lakecountrynewborns.com
To schedule your complimentary consultation:
Maggie Omick, Owner & Care Coordinator
