While Congress ponders whether and how much additional relief money will be needed to support workers and businesses during a resurgent pandemic, the funding faucet that President Donald Trump opened to farmers before the coronavirus pandemic is still running — and it may not be easy to turn off.
Unlike the pandemic-relief money, the record-setting government funding to farmers under Trump wasn’t in response to some unforeseen crisis beyond America’s control. This was a crisis of choice that Trump started.
His unnecessary and costly trade war with China was the impetus for the farm bailout funding. But as a Politico analysis recently outlined, that record-level spending is now fostering dependency among farmers that could well become self-perpetuating.
Trump’s approach to trade is encapsulated in his mantra that “trade wars are good and easy to win.” This doubly false assessment grows from his pugilistic, zero-sum view of global relations, and little more. It was utterly predictable that once Trump slapped tariffs on China, America’s No. 1 agricultural buyer, China would respond in kind, devastating U.S. soybean and other farm markets.
America’s almost $20 billion in agriculture sales to China in 2017 dropped to $9 billion the next year. Even as federal farm bailouts sailed into the tens of billions, farm bankruptcies jumped almost 20% last year. Meanwhile, the cost of imported goods from China spiked — a reminder that Trump’s claim that his tariffs get paid by China has always been false. (They get paid by U.S. importers and are passed on to U.S. consumers.)
Then came the pandemic, further devastating agriculture as restaurants slashed food purchases. The result, according to Politico’s analysis, has been direct federal farm aid totaling more than $30 billion this year. That’s roughly triple the Obama administration’s annual direct-aid outlay.
Lawmakers in both parties have exercised little oversight of that spending, in part because farmers are genuinely struggling, and there’s not much political upside in asking hard questions about the money. But experts warn that farmers — still reeling from Trump’s trade wars and now reeling from the pandemic — are being forced to undertake their sizable up-front expenditures on the expectation of continuing record-high federal assistance. This isn’t sustainable.
With tentative trade truces finally on the horizon, will those farmers be willing (or able) to operate without those additional subsidies? It’s an urgent question, but one that the administration doesn’t seem eager to address. And why would it? Trump has made it clear his reelection strategy leans heavily on touting his federal largess to farmers, which he once predicted would be “the thing they will most remember.”
What farmers should most remember is that Trump’s unnecessary trade war wasn’t good, and in the end it will have no winners — just an agricultural sector now more reliant than ever on federal rescue funds that aren’t going to be there forever.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.