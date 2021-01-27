TODAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Brookfield East at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Dodgeland at Central Wisconsin Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Jefferson at Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Valley Christian at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Dodgeland at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Lodi at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Janesville Craig at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Jefferson at Turner, 7:15 p.m.

Parkview at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Hustisford at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Stockbridge at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Poynette at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.

Luther Prep at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New Glarus at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Stockbridge at Dodgeland, 6 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Faith Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming

Watertown at Division 1 sectional, 6 p.m., Waukesha South High

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Wrestling

Johnson Creek, Hustisford and Dodgeland at WIAA Division 3 Waterloo regional, 9:30 a.m., Waterloo High School

Luther Prep, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran at WIAA Division 2 Jefferson regional, 10 a.m., Jefferson High School

Watertown at WIAA Division 1 Pewaukee regional, 10:30 a.m., Pewaukee High School

Boys basketball

DeForest at Lake Mills, 1:30 p.m.

University School of Milwaukee at Luther Prep, 2 p.m.

Watertown at Slinger, 2:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Horicon, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Luther Prep at East Troy, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Jefferson/Cambridge at Menomonee Falls Invitational, 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Jefferson/Cambridge at WIAA Division 2 sectional, 11 a.m., Fort Atkinson High School

MONDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

McFarland at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

DeForest at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Heights at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Johnson Creek at Albany, 7:30 p.m.

