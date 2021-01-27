TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Brookfield East at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Dodgeland at Central Wisconsin Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Jefferson at Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Valley Christian at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Dodgeland at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Lodi at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Janesville Craig at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Jefferson at Turner, 7:15 p.m.
Parkview at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Hustisford at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Stockbridge at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Poynette at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Luther Prep at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New Glarus at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Stockbridge at Dodgeland, 6 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Faith Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming
Watertown at Division 1 sectional, 6 p.m., Waukesha South High
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Wrestling
Johnson Creek, Hustisford and Dodgeland at WIAA Division 3 Waterloo regional, 9:30 a.m., Waterloo High School
Luther Prep, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran at WIAA Division 2 Jefferson regional, 10 a.m., Jefferson High School
Watertown at WIAA Division 1 Pewaukee regional, 10:30 a.m., Pewaukee High School
Boys basketball
DeForest at Lake Mills, 1:30 p.m.
University School of Milwaukee at Luther Prep, 2 p.m.
Watertown at Slinger, 2:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Horicon, 2:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Luther Prep at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Jefferson/Cambridge at Menomonee Falls Invitational, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge at WIAA Division 2 sectional, 11 a.m., Fort Atkinson High School
MONDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
McFarland at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
DeForest at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Johnson Creek at Albany, 7:30 p.m.
