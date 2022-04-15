BRODHEAD -- Evan Neitzel drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Tyler Fredrick struck out eight in six frames, sending the Jefferson baseball team past host Brodhead/Juda 4-2 in a Rock Valley game Friday.
The Cardinals got run-scoring hits by Gabe Bockhop and David Mazloski in the first to lead 2-0.
Jefferson's Aiden Behm doubled to center to leadoff the second, scoring on a ground out by Andrew Altermatt. Luis Serrano, who was 3-for-4, doubled in the third, scoring on an error at third base to make it 2-all.
Marcus Turley drew a leadoff walk in the Eagles sixth and Altermatt followed with a bunt single. Aiden Devine, who was courtesy running for Turley, advances to third on a wild pitch before scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Neitzel. Tyler Butina came up next, adding an insurance run on a sac fly.
Fredrick, who allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one to earn the decision, retired the side in order in the sixth. Neitzel allowed a leadoff single before walking consecutive hitters with one-out in the seventh. Neitzel then got Ryan Searles to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end it, earning the save.
"Freddy did a great job keeping us in the game," Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. "We played clean baseball, had good defense and put the ball in play.
"Evan got out of a jam in the last inning. Playing in cold-weather games is tough. Guys have mentally have stayed in it. It was good to win a close game."
Aidan Kammer went 2-for-2 for Jefferson (5-1, 5-1 RVC).
Brodhead's Cooper Woelky allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out three, over five innings and was took the loss.
