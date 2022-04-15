BRODHEAD -- Evan Neitzel drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Tyler Fredrick struck out eight in six frames, sending the Jefferson baseball team past host Brodhead/Juda 4-2 in a Rock Valley game Friday.

The Cardinals got run-scoring hits by Gabe Bockhop and David Mazloski in the first to lead 2-0.

Jefferson's Aiden Behm doubled to center to leadoff the second, scoring on a ground out by Andrew Altermatt. Luis Serrano, who was 3-for-4, doubled in the third, scoring on an error at third base to make it 2-all.

Marcus Turley drew a leadoff walk in the Eagles sixth and Altermatt followed with a bunt single. Aiden Devine, who was courtesy running for Turley, advances to third on a wild pitch before scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Neitzel. Tyler Butina came up next, adding an insurance run on a sac fly.

Fredrick, who allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one to earn the decision, retired the side in order in the sixth. Neitzel allowed a leadoff single before walking consecutive hitters with one-out in the seventh. Neitzel then got Ryan Searles to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end it, earning the save.

"Freddy did a great job keeping us in the game," Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. "We played clean baseball, had good defense and put the ball in play.

"Evan got out of a jam in the last inning. Playing in cold-weather games is tough. Guys have mentally have stayed in it. It was good to win a close game."

Aidan Kammer went 2-for-2 for Jefferson (5-1, 5-1 RVC).

Brodhead's Cooper Woelky allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out three, over five innings and was took the loss.

JEFFERSON 4,

BRODHEAD/JUDA 2

Jefferson 011 002 0 -- 4 8 0

Brodhead/Juda 200 000 0 -- 2 7 2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Fredrick W; 6-6-2-2-8-1, Neitzel SV; 1-1-0-0-0-2; B/J: Woelky L; 5-5-2-1-3-4, Kammerer 1-3-2-2-1-1, Senobe 1-0-0-0-0-0.

Leading hitters -- J: Serrano 3x4 (2B), Kammer 2x2, Behm (2B); B/J: Mazloski 2x3 (2B), Elliott 2x3.

