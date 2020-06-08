“But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
Lord, help me to be patient in prayer so that I receive strength for my trials until Your return. Amen
