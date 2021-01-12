MILWAUKEE — Area students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College's Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Included on the list were Brian Bowling, of Jefferson, a graduate of Jefferson High School; Faith Fletcher, of Jefferson  Fletcher is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School; Hannah Gross, of Oconomowoc, a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Kayla Grundman, of Waterloo, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Emma Guld, of Lake Mills, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Katherine Guld, of Lake Mills, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Julia Holtz, of Lowell, a graduate of Dodgeland High School; Brady Jensen, of Milton a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Lillian Johnstone, of Jefferson, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Marilyn Klein, of Watertown, a a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Isaiah Lenz, of Oconomowoc, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Elliott Lindemann, of Watertown, a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Elise Meier, of Watertown, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Luke Mueller, of Hartford, a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; James Neuberger, of Lake Mills, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Jessica Rush, of Watertown, a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Jaden Schmidt, of Watertown, is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Riley Schulz, of Fort Atkinson, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Jena Smith, of Lake Mills a graduate of Lake Mills High School; Margaret Stebbins, of Beaver Dam a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Grace Tomhave, of Lake Mills, a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; and Mason Zuehlke, of Watertown a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, Christian college located in Milwaukee. 

