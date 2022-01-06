ROCK RIVER

4-MAN DARTBALL

Top 10 averages: Randy Stauffer .641, Bob Jahr .605, Mike Wendorf .553, Mike Kannenberg .545, Jim Hoenecke .537, Jim Loppnow .534, Dale Zulke .531, Curt Yahr .525, Tad Schwefel .521, Josh Zubke .514

Standings

;Pts.

StaufferKlug.com;10-2

Biggs;8-4

Maass Refrigeration;8-4

Ryan’s Auto Care;8-4

7-Up;7-5

Lemke DJ&R;7-5

Yahr Oil;6-6

Country Upholstery;6-6

Silk Exotic;5-7

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;5-7

GAF Construction;5-7

Gasthaus;4-8

Modern Woodmen;3-9

Isle Edge Trucking;2-10

