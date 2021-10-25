SATURDAY ZOO CREW
High scores — Men: Ryan Lessner 577, Louis Strupp 551, Scott Weisser 526. Women: Tammy Weisser 452, Steph Percifield 449, Kate Lapin 437
Standings
;Pts.
Funky Monkeys;22
Bucky’s Badgers;21
Boa Constrikers;18.5
Alley Gators;15
Bowled Eagles;15
Barely Bowling;14
Cow Tippers;14
Blind Squirrels;12
Nite Owls;12
Humpy Hedgehogs’11
Gutter Gators;6.5
Ocelotta Strikes;6
CITY
High scores: Pete Richter 751 (268), Andy Bunkoske 740 (278), Kevin Guetzlaff 725 (268), Wes Umland 715 (254), Tom Lulewitz 708 (300), Ed Latsch 706 (246), Chris Hartig 705 (278), Todd Sager 698 (258), Josh Kaufmann 692 (246), Mark Oiler 688 (244), Justin Mallow 685 (237), Marc Oldenhoff 682 (238), Cody Kruesel 667 (247), Stu Haenel 660 (225), Craig Godfroy 652 (235), Marsh Moser 642 (235), D.J. Kruesel 641 (241), Ben Schreier 640 (236), Bo Moldenhauer 637 (245), Kevin Heiser 627 (231), Dan Schilling 624 (234), Todd Oestreicher 620 (276), Kent Zaudrer 611 (232), Ray Grisebach 606 (228), Brandon Radloff 606 (267), Chad Sellnow 605
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Watertown Bowl North;101.5
Watertown Siding;101.5
United Electric;101
Gasthaus;99.5
3 Fingers Deep;92.5
Nielsen Amusement;83.5
B Division
Buffalo;98
Linskens Custom Carpentry;96
Fireball;95.5
TBE Equipment;91
Watertown Bowl;88
Bud;86
766
High scores: Brian Loppnow 730, Mark Herold 711, David Steele 703, Mitch Komorowski 693, Scott Peirick 688, Brad Blanke 682, Matt Tway 681, Jim Bird 677, Adam Saeger 674, Roger Peirick 671, Mark Peters 659, Scott Naylor 648, Jeremy Wolfe 647, Ralph Peirick 637, Jamie McGowan 632, Kaden Jablonski 632, Bryant Preinfalk 607, Craig Frank 606, Nathaniel Dorn 606, Denny Loppnow 601, Adam Wagner 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;139
Mel’s Garage;133.5
United Country Real Estate;123
Froemming Realty;112
Driftwood Taxidermy;108
Erin’s Bar;95
Division 2
Rednex Pro Shop;109
Team Patti;107.5
Kathy’s Buffalo;103
Watertown Bowl North;103
Komo Pattern;80
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Tom Christian 777 (241, 279, 257), Bennie Benninger 729 (226, 224, 279), Todd Saeger 711 (228, 268), Matt Morris 690 (268, 225), Bruce Martin 677 (222, 242), Scott Strege 668 (278), Lukas Saeger 645 (228), John Ganster 630 (224), Ron Bartels 621 (245), Mike Peters 608 (234). Women: Amanda Blanke 660 (236, 245), Tina Thrane 568 (221), Karin Reszynski 563 (235), Amanda Hookstead 531 (202), Val Uttech 521 (217), Connie Hookstead 520 (202)
Standings
;Pts.
JAKS;43
Concord Inn;35
Martin Management;33
KRMB;32
Rednex Pro Shop;31
G & B Construction;30
Watertown Bowl;29
Gasthaus;27
Edward Jones;27
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;22
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;21
JLSD;20
TUESDAY SENIORS
Men: Ron Benninger 593 (224), Bruce Kemmerling 578 (203), Mike Zwieg 572 (236), Pete Boer 533 (201), Carl Schultz 552 (224), Jim Hrobsky 543 (219), Wayne Kuerschner 524, Roy Zimmerman 505. Women: Deb Archambeau 557 (201), Inez Schmidt 501, Josie Kubly 497, Sue Stai 447, Judy Schwantes 458, Sandy Saeger 443
Standings
;Pts.
Wannabees;46
Final Four;42
Has Beens;41
4-Chicks;41
4-Pak;38
Gutter Dusters;37
Bowling Stones;36
Misfits;31
Different Strokes;30
Krueger Builders;20
The Orifices;18
Survivors;14
