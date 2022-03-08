FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 726 (233, 235, 258), Austin Gallagher 589 (203, 207), Brandon Ready 578 (231), Kirk Grill 572 (231). Women: Cassie Blasing 647 (200, 213, 234), Melissa Kruesel 604 (235), Heather Zubke 583 (217), Nicole Bosque 515 (216)
Standings
;Pts.
Date Night;49-25
Young & Old;47-25
United Septic;42-30
Emil’s Pizza;38-34
Rascals;34-38
Wolff Pack;32-40
ENR Auto;30-42
Fri. Night Bowlers;16-56
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: Bruce Martin 754 (243, 253, 258), Todd Saeger 743 (268, 258), Ron Counsell 681 (234, 238), Ed Reszynski 672 (229, 226), John Ganster 652 (226), Matt Morris 648 (249), Jim Conant 640 (258), Jeff Weihert 640 (225), Jay Thrane 635 (255), Justin Helser 628 (222), Ron Bartels 626 (247), Tom Christian 616 (224) Women: Jean Werner 657 (225, 209, 223), Karin Reszynski 601 (205, 200), Tina Thrane 578 (204, 211), Val Uttech 559 (225), Joanie Miller 529, Connie Hookstead 505
Standings
;Pts.
Martin Management;32
G&B Construction;32
JLSD;31
JAK’S;30
Edward Jones;29
Rednex Pro Shop;27
Watertown Bowl;27
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;24
Gasthaus;23
GW Electric;23
KRMK;22
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;20
Concord Inn;19
CITY
High scores: Keven Roethle 788 (275), Cody Kruesel 771 (259), Jonathan Kaufmann 754 (259), Andy Conant 729 (299), Marshall Mosher 721 (279), Ray Gresbach 705 (245), Chris Kaufmann 699 (297), Mark Oiler 694 (278), Stu Haenel 692 (265), Zack Umland 680 (258), Tom Christian 676 (247), Pete Richter 675 (258), Clint Rose 667 (234), Ben Schrier 664 (243), John Uttech 656 (236), Scott Roth 651 (241), Dan Schilling 647 (238), Shane Potenberg 646 (245), Mark Mallow 642 (244), Adam Zastrow 635 (247), Jake Jurgella 631, Doug Mallow 628 (244), Craig Godfroy 627 (237), Scott Wolfgram 626 (288), Randy Kroll 623 (225), Marc Oldenhoff 620 (236), Jack Weihert 609 (246), Todd Saeger 607 (233), Patrick Garland 606, Jeff Ready 604
Standings
;Pts.
Division A
Watertown Siding;89.5
Wolf Paving;87
United Electric;84
Gasthaus;83
Wttn. Bowl North;82
Fireball;80
Division B
Wttn. Bowl 18;92
Bud;91.5
3 Fingers Deep;74
Buffalo;73
Nielsen Amusement;72
TBE Equipment;63
766
High scores: Jake Sell 749, Jimmy Stevens 735, Scott Peirick 728, Adam Wagner 726, Amanda Blanke 723, Jason Peirick 718, Brian Weihert 679, Andrew Jonas 677, Denny Loppnow 662, Josh Wagner 659, Riley Everett 652, Adam Saeger 650, Dave Steele 640, Matt Tway 627, Jeremy Wolfe 622, Mitch Komorowski 621, Bill Adamson 618, Mark Herold 617, Bryce Werning 614, Jay Schwartz 609, Adam Trexler 609, Jamie McGowan 605, Jordan Hernandez 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;201
Team Patti;191.5
Kathy’s Buffalo;191.5
ZBM;191
Mel’s Garage;187
United Ctry. Realty;154
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;179
Komo Patern;166.5
Watertown Bowl North;163.5
Rednex Pro Shop;130.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;121.5
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 650 (224, 213, 213), Brenda Scherret 534 (206), RoxAnne Witte 524 (216), Lisa Cutsforth 508 (201), Lisa Morris 502
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;45
Sommers;34
Fathead’s Country Campers;33
Kube Custom Carpentry;32
DAM Doctors;31
Nielsen Amusements;28
Berres Brothers;28
