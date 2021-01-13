Kaitlin Pickart

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Kaitlin Pickart from Juneau, Wis., has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at Lawrence Technological University. Pickart is majoring in architecture. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Lawrence Technological University, is a private university founded in 1932 that offers more than 100 programs through the doctoral level in its Colleges of Architecture and Design, Arts and Sciences, Business and Information Technology, and Engineering.

