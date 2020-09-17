Voters in 11 more Wisconsin counties can, should and almost certainly will demand an end to gerrymandering this fall.
Every county across the state that has given its voters a chance to express themselves in advisory referendums has insisted that the politicians stop rigging legislative and congressional voting districts to their partisan advantage. That’s 17 counties so far, including liberal Dane, but also conservative counties such as Lincoln and Winnebago.
Voters in those counties have endorsed nonpartisan redistricting, similar to Iowa’s proven model, by two-thirds margins or more.
Now comes the Nov. 3 election, when voters in Adams, Bayfield, Brown, Crawford, Door, Dunn, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Rusk and Waushara counties will be asked to weigh in.
Every voter in these counties should vote “yes” when asked on their ballot: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
If all 11 counties support the advisory referendum, that will make 28 counties whose voters have demanded a fair process, following this year’s census, when districts must be reshaped to reflect changes in population.
Redistricting is required once every decade so every citizen’s vote has the same weight in electing state lawmakers and members of Congress.
Besides every county referendum passing so far, more than a dozen municipalities have adopted it. So have 55 of 72 county boards across the state.
Those boards approved resolutions urging the Legislature to require an independent, nonpartisan process. That’s more than three-quarters of Wisconsin’s county boards.
Gov. Tony Evers has helped the cause by pressuring top lawmakers to accept a neutral, citizen-driven process.
Instead of allowing the politicians in power, currently Republicans, to draw oddly shaped voting districts for political advantage, a nonpartisan state agency or citizen panel should draw the maps with strict instructions to make them as compact as possible, while following municipal lines and not considering the effect on incumbents of either political party.
While many, though not all, Republicans lawmakers in Wisconsin have resisted a nonpartisan process, the Democrats failed to pass reform when they were in charge.
So demanding a neutral process that respects voters of all stripes is not a partisan argument. It’s a foundation for good government that represents and is accountable to all.
Voters should get to pick their representatives, rather than the politicians picking which voters they want to represent.
Please vote “yes” on Nov. 3.
— Wisconsin State Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.