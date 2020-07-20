CAMBRIDGE — Gabe Sommers scored his third career TUNDRA Super Late Model Series win in Saturday night’s 75-lap main event at Jefferson Speedway presented by Papa Murphy’s PIzza.
Sommers dashed away from fellow front-row starter Riley Stenjem and jumped away from the field on several restarts. He was challenged several times by three-time and defending TUNDRA Champion Casey Johnson, but was able to maintain a stranglehold on the top spot.
Johnson survived an earlier altercation to finish Second, Stenjem shined in his TUNDRA debut to finish Third, Justin Mondeik secured another solid finish by crossing the line Fourth, and Dells Raceway Park winner Dalton Zehr rounded out the Top Five.
Earlier in the evening Jordan Devoy captured the Section 37 Axe House / Club Forest Bar ‘Axing the Competition’ Fast Qualifier Award with a time of 13.324 seconds. It was a new TUNDRA series and overall Super Late Model track record.
The inaugural King of the Ol’ Cornfield Sandbox 25 pitting 6 Sportsman drivers and 6 Hobby Stock drivers in a no holds barred 25 lap shootout was held with Beloit’s Brandon Angileri coming out on top.
Jason Dunn led early with Jim Tate Jr up to second. After an early caution on lap two, Adam Schook fired into the lead on the restart with Tate in his rear view mirror.
After a second yellow flag on lap six, Brandon Riedner made his move for the lead, getting under Schook and grabbing the point on lap 12.
Tommy Bleecker followed into second with Jake Biever in third. On lap 12, Biever and Bleecker got together exiting turn two.
The duo slid into the backstretch wall to force another caution. Riedner and Schook led the field back to green with Riedner once again clearing for the top spot. Chris Jones moved up to second and began hounding Riedner.
After contact on lap 22, Riedner spun in turns three and four to force the final caution of the race. Jones claimed responsibility for the spin, thus giving Riedner his spot back as the leader.
Along with Craig Henning, Riedner paced the pack back to green, once again claiming the lead. Angileri pulled up on the rear bumper of the leader, trying to pressure him into a mistake.
After contact on lap 24, Angileri muscled by Riedner to grab the lead and charge to the checkers for the win. Biever finished second followed by Jones, Riedner and Henning.
Chris Gottschalk claimed the 20 lap Bandit feature event. After an early caution, Ryan Oetzel took control of the top spot with Nick Newton up to second. Gottschalk got to third on lap four and immediately went to work on Newton for second.
Making the pass on lap five, Gottschalk took over the runner up position just as the caution slowed the pace. Oetzel and Gottschalk led the field back to green with Oetzel sticking his nose back out front. Nick Schmidt joined the battle as the trio raced under a blanket while the laps ticked away.
Gottschalk drove to the high side of Oetzel on lap 15, clearing for the lead with Schmidt trying to follow. Schmidt made the pass a lap later, but Gottschalk was already on his way to the checkers to get the win. Schmidt finished second with Oetzel, Newton and Kyle Riedner rounding out the top five.
Tim Brockhouse grabbed the lead of the 25 lap Legends feature and hung on to get the win. Brockhouse took over the top spot after a restart on lap five with Ethan Ross following into second.
Brockhouse maintained the lead through another yellow flag on lap ten with Ross and Austin Jahr battling behind him. Jahr managed to get by for the second spot, but Brockhouse had the field covered on his way to the win. Jahr was second followed by Ross, Aaron Moyer and Dillon Schwanbeck.
Laney Osborne of Janesville picked up the win in the 20 lap Bandolero feature event.
Jevin Guralski and Alex Hartwig battled most of the race for the top spot with Guralski hanging on to cross the stripe first. But following post race tech inspection, Guralski and Hartwig were forced to vacate their finishing spots, handing the win to Osborne.
Racing resumed next Saturday, July 25, with a full program in all divisions. Time trials begin at 5pm with racing at 7 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
