EAST TROY — Luther Prep junior Judd Guse finished fourth at the No. 1 singles flight and qualified for state at Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 boys tennis sectional at East Troy High School.
The Phoenix scored 17 points and placed fifth at the 13-team event. Catholic Memorial (51) won the sectional to nab the team state berth and Edgewood (40) finished second.
Guse, who has a 9-12 record, rallied to knock off Edgerton’s Jacob Anderson 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3 in the quarterfinals, securing a top-four finish and a state berth. Guse lost to Anderson at last week’s Rock Valley tournament.
In the semifinals, Guse fell to East Troy junior Dayne Lindow 6-0, 6-0. Guse then lost the third-place match to Catholic Memorial senior Jack McCaffery 6-0, 6-0.
Luther Prep juniors Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin lost in the quarterfinals at the No. 1 doubles flight to Viroqua seniors Eric Jerdee and Ben Gillen 6-4, 6-1. The duo has an 8-3 record and still have hopes of receiving a special qualifier in the coming days from the WIAA.
At No. 2 doubles, seniors Eli Crass and Rees Roecker took third and are now 15-5. The pair beat Viroqua seniors Gary Mishler and Blaine Conoway 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match. Crass/Roecker lost to Edgewood sophomore Hans Sprinkman and freshman Joe Powless 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semis.
The WIAA Division 2 boys tennis state tournament will be contested at Sports Core in Kohler starting Thursday, June 17.
Team scores: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 51; Madison Edgewood 40; East Troy 34; Viroqua 26; Luther Prep 17; McFarland 16; Edgerton 10; Monroe 8; Whitewater 8; Jefferson 4; Delavan-Darien 4; Hartland University Lake 2; Mauston 0.
Automatic state qualifiers: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 4; Madison Edgewood 2; East Troy 1; Monroe 1; Viroqua 1; Luther Prep 1.
No. 1 singles — Championship: Sviatoslavsky, ME, def. Lindow, ET, 6-1, 6-2. Third place: McCaffery, WCM, def. Guse, WLP, 6-0, 6-0. Semifinals: Sviatoslavsky def. McCaffery, 6-1, 6-0; Lindow def. Guse, 6-0, 6-0. Quarterfinals: Sviatoslavsky def. Xia, HUL, default; McCaffery def. Kenyon, Vir, 6-1, 6-0; Guse def. Anderson, Edger, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3; Lindow def. Pederson, McF, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles — Championship: Latus, WCM, def. Brehm, Et, 6-0, 6-3. Third place: Maloney, Me, def. Buros, Vir, 6-1, 6-3. Semifinals: Brehm def. Maloney, 6-0, 6-1; Latus def. Buros, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles — Championship: Paullin, ET, def. Szada, WCM, 6-2, 6-3. Third place: Kane, Vir, def. Bautista, ME, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Semifinals: Szada def. Bautista, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Paullin def. Kane, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4 singles — Championship: Ramthun, WCM, def. Wheeler, ME, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. Third place: Edwards, ET, def. Pimental, McF, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3. Semifinals: Wheeler def. Edwards, 6-3, 6-2; Ramthun def. Pimental, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles — Championship: Korb/Carson, WCM, def. Frehner/Roidt, Monr, 6-1, 6-2. Third place: Katerov/Buchner, ME, def. Jerdee/Gillen, Vir, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. Semifinals: Frehner/Roidt def. Jerdee/Gillen, 6-3, 6-4; Korb/Carson def. Katerov/Buchner, 6-3, 6-1. Quarterfinals: Frehner/Roidt def. Wence/Stevenson, WW, 6-1, 7-5; Jerdee/Gillen def. Koelpin/Bourman, WLP, 6-4, 6-1; Katerov/Buchner def. Maternowski/Stoner, 6-1, 6-3; Korb/Carson def. Snyder/Templeton, McF, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles — Championship: Horder/Adamson, WCM, def. Sprinkman/Powless, ME, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Third place: Roecker/Crass, WLP, def. Mishler/Conaway, Vir, 6-3, 6-3. Semifinals: Sprinkman/Powless def. Roecker/Crass, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Adamson/Horder def. Conaway/Mishler, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 3 doubles — Championship: Beres/Fox, WCM, def. Rossow/Kozier, ME, 6-3, 6-1. Third place: Murphy/Malloy, ET, def. Tubbin/Devine, Vir, 6-1, 6-2. Semifinals: Rossow/Kozier def. Murphy/Malloy, 6-2, 6-3; Beres/Fox def. Tubbin/Devine, 6-0, 6-0. At East Troy HS.
