LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores: Ali Marr 622 (236, 215), Barb Bauer 576. (231), Holly Bauer 555 (201), Lynsey Wolgfram 548 (205), Karin Reszynski 536, Katelyn Hodel 524, Steph Percifield 518, Erin Stai 513, Jen May 507

High scores (Oct. 27): Barb Bauer 609 (233), Barb Bauer 596, Kari Kaufman 594 (243), Ali Mauer 586 (219), Jen May 566 (212), Katelyn Hodel 507

Standings

;Pts.

The Ball Handlers;47

Silver Eagle;46

Who Gives A Split;42

KT Gals;40

RJ Exteriors;38

Schaefer’s;36

Stacey’s 1;36

Stacey’s 2;34

Split Happens;34

Watertown Bowl;32

Kozi Homes;32

Travel Leaders;32

Kraemer’s;31

Alley Gals;22

KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 716 (244, 226, 246), Damien Lopez 706 (235, 247, 224), Andrew Jonas 658 (268, 226), John Butschke 650 (231, 225), John Ganster 647 (216, 237), Will Reed 601 (204, 226). Women: Brett Lopez 646 (224, 227), Wendy Kaufmann 566 (213), Ashley Kaufmann 543 (213), Kristen Hoffman 526, Jodie Bircher 508 (202)

Standings

;Pts.

Bob’s Bunch;41

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;39

American Family Ins.;35

Fun Farm N Toys;32

Revolution Toy Shop;31

Kube Custom Carpentry;30

We Don’t Care;28

G Brock Auto;27

Local Waters;26

Johnson & Hellekson;26

3 MAN SLEEPER

High scores: Pete Richter 710 (279), Amanda Blanke 692 (256), Josh Bartz 689 (259), Diane Mallow 666 (225), Pete Boer 658 (269), Bennie Benninger 639 (245), Brandon Radloff 634 (229), Michelle Wolff 605, Tim Courtney 605

Standings

;Pts.

Pine Cone;52

JLS;44

Watertown Bowl 18;38

G & W Electric;36

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;36

Miller 64;35

Rusty Nail;33

Hersh’s Gang;26

Jak’s;22

COMMUNITY

High scores: Jamie Genz 741 (290), Tim Claas 723 (290), Brad Ziemer 721 (276), Keith Hanke 702 (242), Robb Borchardt 658 (269), Dale Stangler 643 (218), Dean Sellnow 637 (244), Brad Brusveen 631 (216), John Zins 619 (214)

Standings

;Pts.

Stull Agronomy;22

Ann’s Farmington Inn;20

KG Builders;20

Silver Eagle Saloon;17

Schaefer’s Soft Water;15

Watertown Bowl;14

