agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 4, 2021 5 hrs ago LADIES FRIENDLYHigh scores: Ali Marr 622 (236, 215), Barb Bauer 576. (231), Holly Bauer 555 (201), Lynsey Wolgfram 548 (205), Karin Reszynski 536, Katelyn Hodel 524, Steph Percifield 518, Erin Stai 513, Jen May 507High scores (Oct. 27): Barb Bauer 609 (233), Barb Bauer 596, Kari Kaufman 594 (243), Ali Mauer 586 (219), Jen May 566 (212), Katelyn Hodel 507Standings;Pts.The Ball Handlers;47Silver Eagle;46Who Gives A Split;42KT Gals;40RJ Exteriors;38Schaefer's;36Stacey's 1;36Stacey's 2;34Split Happens;34Watertown Bowl;32Kozi Homes;32Travel Leaders;32Kraemer's;31Alley Gals;22KEGLER KINGSHigh scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 716 (244, 226, 246), Damien Lopez 706 (235, 247, 224), Andrew Jonas 658 (268, 226), John Butschke 650 (231, 225), John Ganster 647 (216, 237), Will Reed 601 (204, 226). Women: Brett Lopez 646 (224, 227), Wendy Kaufmann 566 (213), Ashley Kaufmann 543 (213), Kristen Hoffman 526, Jodie Bircher 508 (202)Standings;Pts.Bob's Bunch;41Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;39American Family Ins.;35Fun Farm N Toys;32Revolution Toy Shop;31Kube Custom Carpentry;30We Don't Care;28G Brock Auto;27Local Waters;26Johnson & Hellekson;263 MAN SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 710 (279), Amanda Blanke 692 (256), Josh Bartz 689 (259), Diane Mallow 666 (225), Pete Boer 658 (269), Bennie Benninger 639 (245), Brandon Radloff 634 (229), Michelle Wolff 605, Tim Courtney 605Standings;Pts.Pine Cone;52JLS;44Watertown Bowl 18;38G & W Electric;36Kathy's Buffalo Bar;36Miller 64;35Rusty Nail;33Hersh's Gang;26Jak's;22COMMUNITYHigh scores: Jamie Genz 741 (290), Tim Claas 723 (290), Brad Ziemer 721 (276), Keith Hanke 702 (242), Robb Borchardt 658 (269), Dale Stangler 643 (218), Dean Sellnow 637 (244), Brad Brusveen 631 (216), John Zins 619 (214)Standings;Pts.Stull Agronomy;22Ann's Farmington Inn;20KG Builders;20Silver Eagle Saloon;17Schaefer's Soft Water;15Watertown Bowl;14
