The Watertown Historical Society will offer a free tour on Sunday to mothers who visit the Octagon House with a student.
Students between the ages of 6 and 17 may bring their mothers to tour the house free of charge on Sunday. The student will pay the regular admission of $5. The tour center gift sop will also be open.
The house is open to visitors May through October. Hours in May are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., others by appointment only, and Memorial Day from noon to 3 p.m.
Hours in June, July and August are noon to 3 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. It will be open July 4. Hours for September and October are noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; others are by appointment only.
It will also be open on Labor Day.
For more information, call 261-2796.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.