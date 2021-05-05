The Watertown Historical Society will offer a free tour on Sunday to mothers who visit the Octagon House with a student.

Students between the ages of 6 and 17 may bring their mothers to tour the house free of charge on Sunday. The student will pay the regular admission of $5. The tour center gift sop will also be open.

The house is open to visitors May through October. Hours in May are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., others by appointment only, and Memorial Day from noon to 3 p.m.

Hours in June, July and August are noon to 3 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. It will be open July 4. Hours for September and October are noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; others are by appointment only.

It will also be open on Labor Day.

For more information, call 261-2796.

