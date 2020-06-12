President Donald Trump has vacillated between claiming the U.S. is doing enough coronavirus testing and claiming testing isn't the key to safely reopening the economy. Both claims are false. But it's not too late.
Two scholars writing in The Washington Post last month have laid out how, even now, a national testing campaign could work to safely reopen the economy by early July at a cost of about $74 billion.
A concerted push by leaders in both parties could force the administration to get on board and finally do what it should have done months ago.
Alex Tabarrok and Puja Ahluwalia Ohlhaver both are contributors to the report "Pandemic Resilience: Getting It Done," by the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard, from which the recommendations in the Post piece are drawn.
It begins by recognizing a central truth of the pandemic that has eluded the Trump administration from the start and still does: The key to reopening the economy with consumer confidence is knowing where the virus is receding and where it's still rampant. And testing and tracing are the only ways to know that.
The authors call for administering 5 million tests daily for two to three months. "The plan relies on frequent testing followed by tracing the contacts of people who test positive (and their contacts) until no new positive cases are found," they write. It encourages voluntary isolation of those infected, with federal stipends to allow them to stay out of the workplace.
Initial test results would be used to divide the country into three "zones" (green, yellow and red) to allow differing levels of restrictions. The lowest infected "green" regions would largely return to normal life, while "red" areas of top infection rates would remain under lockdown.
If that sounds like common sense, it is -- but it can't work without aggressive testing and tracing. Trump's misleading claims that America has enough tests, alternated with his reckless suggestion that testing isn't all that important, has essentially derailed the whole conversation about a nationally coordinated testing campaign. It needs to get put back on track.
Given the economic devastation the pandemic has already wrought, the estimated $74 billion price tag should come as a pleasant surprise. As the authors note, Congress has already spent $3.6 trillion to offset the economic damage. Now, damage prevention should be the goal: "We should attack the disease directly so we can stop spending to alleviate symptoms."
If enough governors and members of Congress get on board with this idea or something similar, it could force action from an administration that has been derelict in its leadership on combating the pandemic. The current strategy of flying blind and hoping for the best is a recipe for continued death and future economic shutdowns. Why not consider a different path?
--St. Louis Post-Dispatch
