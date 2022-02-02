MADISON — The current surge in COVID-19 cases has led to an increased demand for testing services across Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are informing Wisconsin residents how to find trusted COVID-19 testing sites, and how to share concerns related to testing sites.
“Testing remains a critical tool during this COVID-19 surge, and the quality and integrity of our testing activities across the state is critical to fighting this virus,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Anyone concerned about their experience is encouraged to contact DHS to ensure that testing sites are following federal and state requirements.”
Residents can direct complaints about a COVID-19 testing experience to the DHS office of inspector general by calling 877-865-3432. Examples of complaints include incorrect results, missing results, fake results, testing quality, testing site cleanliness, insurance billing, inappropriate fees for tests, testing fraud such as fake test kits, and other related topics.
“With the arrival of the Omicron variant, the need for COVID-19 testing has significantly increased. This can lead to an increase in potential scams, poor quality services, or the compromise of personal information,” said Inspector General Anthony Baize.
To ensure Wisconsinites are receiving COVID-19 testing from a trusted testing provider, DHS encourages people to use trusted testing options, including sites listed on the DHS COVID-19: Community Testing Sites webpage, health care providers, and local and tribal health departments.
New testing sites continue to open. Don’t pay cash. Most insurance will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing. Ask a provider if they accept health insurance.
