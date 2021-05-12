JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, picnic lunch bunch will meet at noon Wednesdays at the Tensfeldt Park Shelter.
Participants can bring a lunch or a snack and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation. There are plenty picnic tables and rest rooms. This event will be held rain or shine through September.
The bicycle riding group will gather at 9 a.m. Thursday at the senior center for a group ride. There is no ride if it is raining.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The book group will discuss “The Unhoneymooners” by Christine Lauren at 10 a.m. Monday on a conference call. The book is available at local libraries.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes back as prize money. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
Grab and Go and Meals on Wheels dinner are still being served Mondays through Fridays from the Jefferson Aging, Disability Resource Center lmeal site. Cost is $4 or a donation. One will be billed once a month from Jefferson County. One can order a meal by calling by noon the day before (call by Friday noon for a Monday meal). The dining phone number is 920-728-0259.
