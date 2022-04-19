JEFFERSON -- Senior Evan Neitzel's walk-off single in the ninth inning propelled Jefferson's baseball team past East Troy 5-4 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Trojans scored four times in the sixth on four hits to make it 4-4.
Senior Aiden Behm laced a one-out double to left in the ninth to bring up Neitzel, who singled to center on a 1-1 pitch to cap a 2-for-4 game.
Neitzel threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts, one walk to earn the decision.
"This was one of those games where we had chances to put them away in the first three innings and couldn't," Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. "Give East Troy credit, they had hits and put pressure on us in the sixth. Their pitcher got in a groove and pitched well.
"We call Evan the bulldog. He came in and did a phenomenal job on the mound. We talked about the ninth inning and having three seniors up to hit how it was a great opportunity to make something happen.
"Happy with Aiden getting on base and Evan continuing to grind out big hits. Good to see the kids enjoy the win. Happy for our guys we found a way to win tonight."
Sophomore starter Tyler Fredrick struck out six and allowed four unearned runs on five hits in six innings on 95 pitches.
"He does the job and mixes his pitches well," Fetherston said of Fredrick. "He allows the defense to make plays for him. Unfortunate for him not to get the win, but he kept us in it. Tyler was in control for six innings.
"He's been in big positions early in the year and is only going to get better as he gets older. Our guys are confident when he's on the mound."
Aidan Kammer added two hits for Jefferson (6-3, 6-1 RVC).
Drew Peterson had a run-scoring single in the Jefferson first, Tanner Pinnow added an RBI single in the third, scoring on a passed ball to make it 3-0. Neitzel doubled in a run with one down in the fifth.
The Eagles and Trojans play in East Troy on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 5,
EAST TROY 4 (9)
East Troy 000 004 000 -- 4 6 1
Jefferson 102 010 001 -- 5 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- ET: Meehan 3-3-3-2-3-4, K. Johnson 1-1-0-0-0-0, Z. Johnson L; 4.1-4-2-2-6-6; J: Fredrick 6-5-4-0-6-2, Neitzel W; 3-1-0-0-3-1.
Leading hitters -- ET: Atkinson 2x4; J: Kammer 2x4, Neitzel 2x4 (2B), Behm (2B).
LAKE MILLS 11, LODI 2
LAKE MILLS -- Eddy Eveland pitched five effective innings to earn the decision and Lake Mills' baseball team had 13 hits in an 11-2 home win over Lodi in Capitol North action on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (6-1, 2-0 Capitol North) had three consecutive singles in the first before Elijah Lee's double made it 2-0. Payton Klettke contributed a two-RBI double in the fourth, scoring on a grounder by Caden Belling to make it 6-1. Lake Mills added four runs in the sixth for the final margin.
Eveland allowed one earned on three hits, striking out five with five walks. Andy Carpenter struck out three and gave up an earned run on two hits in relief.
Cooper Murphy, Derek Bruce, David Bruce, Ben Buchholtz and Lee all had two-hit games.
LAKE MILLS 11,
LODI 2
Lodi 001 001 0 -- 2 5 0
Lake Mills 300 314 x -- 11 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LO: Wendt; 4.2-9-7-7-2-4, No. 7 1.1-4-4-4-0-2; LM: Eveland W; 5-3-1-1-5-5, Carpenter 2-2-1-1-3-1.
Leading hitters -- LO: Fleischman 2x2, No. 7 (2B); LM: Murphy 2x5, De. Bruce 2x3, Lee 2x3 (2B), Da. Bruce 2x3, Buchholtz 2x4, Klettke (2B).
BELLEVILLE 7, WATERLOO 5
WATERLOO — Carson Syse earned the decision and helped his own cause with three hits in Belleville’s 7-5 Capitol South victory over Waterloo on Tuesday.
Belleville (1-2, 1-0 in conference) scored twice in the first inning and added four in the top of the sixth to take a 6-0 lead. Waterloo (1-6, 0-1) rallied for five runs over the final two innings but came up short.
Trevor Firari had two RBIs and Bryce Aubart had two hits for the Pirates. Cal Hush went 5 1/3 innings and took the loss.
“Tonight, it just took us too long to get going,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "Carson Syse is a good pitcher and we let him get into a groove right away and he no-hit us for five innings. We were a little tentative at the plate early in the game. We took a lot of good pitches that in the first few games we would have jumped on. Once we broke the seal, we were able to get back into the game. However, it was too little too late.
"I can't fault our effort though. Even though we fell behind 6-0, we battled back. One thing about this team is that they keep fighting even when the chips are down. However, we have to get out in front as we have spent a lot of time playing catch up thus far this season.”
Waterloo travels to face New Glarus on Thursday.
BELLEVILLE 7, WATERLOO 5
Belleville 200 004 1 — 7 9 1
Waterloo 000 003 2 — 5 4 2
WP: C. Syse
LP: Hush
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B (C. Syse W 6-2-3-0-8-2, Keyes 1-2-2-2-0-1), W (Hush L 5.1-7-6-5-3-1, Radloff 1.2-2-1-1-1-1)
Leading hitters — B (T. Syse 3x4, 2B, 3B, C. Syse 3x3, 2B), W (Aubart 2x3)
