Editorial’s inaccuracies found
Dear Editor:
This letter is a response to the anonymous editorial of June 25 criticizing the Catholic bishops of the United States for their efforts to produce guidelines for the worthy reception of the sacrament of the Eucharist by Catholics.
The editorial contained several inaccuracies:
It uses the labels “liberal” and “conservative” in reference to religion. These are political labels, not faith labels. Catholics are called to obey God’s law, and the bishops have been given the authority by Jesus himself to interpret these laws in our times (Matt. 16:18). One of the commandments he gives us is “Thou shall not kill.”
Catholics are not only concerned with the well-being of the unborn. We help the elderly, handicapped, sick, homeless, immigrants and the poor in Catholic hospitals, schools, and with social services.
One third of Wisconsin hospitals are Catholic non-profits. There are 303 pre-schools, elementary schools and high schools in Wisconsin that are Catholic schools. Catholics run organizations providing help to women in crisis pregnancies, whether they want to keep their baby or have the child adopted. My own children were adopted through the Catholic social services.
President Biden does not “have to be under the thumbs” of the church. To support on-demand abortion is entirely his decision.
But neither is the church under the thumb of President Biden and his supporters when it comes to church teaching about the sanctity of life from conception to natural death and who should and should not present themselves for communion. Presenting yourself for communion is a declaration that you are in agreement with church teaching. Beyond that, St. Paul teaches: “Therefore whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will have to answer for the body and blood of the Lord. A person should examine himself, and so eat the bread and drink the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment on himself (1 Cor. 11:2i7-29).” Telling our president that he should not receive communion is for the good of his own soul and those who would be misguided by his example. It is not a political act, but an act of love.
I pray that the USCCB addressing Eucharistic coherence will help all Catholics understand what they are doing when receiving Jesus’ body and blood.
Pat Bries
Johnson Creek
Editor’s note: This letter is referring to a guest editorial that originated with the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
