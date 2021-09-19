WHITEWATER -- In the past three games, Whitewater's football team struggled to put points on the board and stop teams from scoring, but the Whippets held strong against McFarland in a 28-14 Rock Valley home loss on Friday.
“We really emphasized to the guys that we got to come out with an attitude, we got to come out with a little fire and a little intensity and I was really happy with the way we started the game, even though we didn’t score on our first drive,” said Whitewater head coach Jason Bleck. “We came out, completed a couple of quick passes, ran the ball well and I was just happy overall with our attitude and our effort.”
McFarland scored with 5:57 left in the first quarter after running back Chase Quelle scored. Whitewater calmly answered with a long touchdown drive as senior running back Evaristo Soto scored on a touchdown run, but the extra point was blocked.
The Whippets defense continued to hold McFarland at seven points, an interception by senior defensive back Marcus DePorter and an interception off a Hail-Mary attempt at the end of the half by sophomore defensive back Nate Black kept the score at 7-6.
“We did a nice job, especially in the pass game and getting some pressure on the quarterback. Evaristo Soto and Carter Friend had a couple of nice hits, so I thought we did a nice job defensively,” said Bleck.
Coming out of the break, McFarland scored on back-to-back possessions as Quelle and junior running back Travis Zadra found the end zone, putting the Spartans up 21-6 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Brock Grosinske led the Whippets (1-4, 0-3 RVC) down the field, finding DePorter on a slant route for a touchdown. A two-point conversion brought the Whippets within seven points with 9:20 left in the fourth.
“Brock is one of the hardest working kids you’re ever going to come across. He’s put the time in, he’s put the effort in, so that’s why I was so glad he was able to get back out tonight,” said Bleck. “He did a fantastic job just coming in for the first time after sitting out a couple of games, he did a nice job of being a coach, being a leader, but we’re still better with him on the field.”
On the next possession, McFarland controlled the line of scrimmage, running the ball and the clock down the field. Taking about eight minutes off the clock, Quelle punched in another touchdown run, putting the Spartans (2-3, 2-1) up 28-14 with 1:59 left in the fourth.
“If you would have told me that McFarland was going to come and just run right down the middle on us, I would’ve never guessed that was actually going to happen,” said Bleck.
Down two possessions and time running out, the Whitewater offense turned the ball over on downs, allowing McFarland to kneel down and run out the clock for a 28-14 victory.
Grosinske finished 14 of 26 passing for 147 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions.
DePorter had five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back/linebacker Carter Friend had 19 rushes for 73 yards along with 15 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Jacob Raglin had 11 tackles, while senior linebacker Connor Stevenson recorded 10 stops.
Whitewater plays at Jefferson this week.
MCFARLAND 28, WHITEWATER 14
McFarland 7 0 14 7 -- 28
Whitewater 6 0 0 8 -- 14
1st quarter
M- Quelle rush (extra point good)
W- Soto rush (extra point blocked)
3rd quarter
M- Quelle rush (extra point good)
M- Zadra rush (extra point good)
4th quarter
W- DePorter pass from Grosinske (two-point conversion successful)
M- Quelle rush (extra point good)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.