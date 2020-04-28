Are you enjoying your first taste of socialism?
Life in America today is a sneak preview of life in Cuba or Venezuela. Democrats love it. This is the future they plan for you. The current economic catastrophe is exactly what America will look like if we institute the Green New Deal.
The goal is to defeat climate change by killing your job, taking away your car, closing your business and turning America into Cuba or Venezuela.
It’s a progressive Democrat’s rainy dream.
And isn’t it great? You don’t need to go to work. Money magically appears in your bank account. Hopefully, you can live on $1,200 every six weeks for the rest of your life.
You get to spend long days watching daytime talk shows and movies on Netflix — you know, the things Democrats call a “typical day” for their voters.
And think of the money you can save on gas by not going anywhere. Soon all those nasty, polluting, carbon-emitting vehicles will be just a memory of the past. How wonderful will it be to have time to “just think” as you wait hours for those new energy-efficient buses and subways?
And, with all those nasty “nonessential” businesses closed, you’ll have plenty of time to converse with your neighbors as you wait in line to see if anything is available for you to buy. It’s socialist nirvana.
So, please be honest with me: Are you enjoying your small taste of life in a socialist country? Are all these great benefits of socialism what you expected?
You know, being told the business you spent your life building is nonessential and being forced to close; being stuck at home and not allowed to hold a job; having only the money your benevolent government decides you need; waiting in long supermarket lines only to see empty shelves; finding out toilet paper is now a valuable commodity; being told where you’re allowed to go; being banned (in some states such as Michigan) from traveling to your second home; not being allowed to go to church; and having all your movements monitored and recorded.
Having fun yet? Welcome to a test drive of socialist America.
Democrats are just getting started. Soon they’ll tell you whether you’re allowed to enjoy yourself anymore. No more golf, bars, nightclubs, liquor stores, spas, movie theaters, bowling alleys. Oh, wait, that’s already happened.
But, of course, marijuana stores are open. They’re “essential.” This is what Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been pushing for years. This is their rainy dream.
In a truly socialist country, it is much worse. In a truly socialist country, your internet is tightly monitored; television is controlled by government; and all media is propaganda — even a step worse than it is in America today. Although, The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are all trying hard to give socialist banana republics a run for their money.
In a socialist country, as envisioned by today’s Democratic Party, you will not have a car. Those will be reserved for party bosses like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and AOC. You will have to work in a state-assigned job. Doctors and janitors will make the same salary.
There will be huge “advantages,” according to the crazy socialists of the Democratic Party. Stores will be much smaller. And with the closure of all those greedy corporations, buying decisions will be much less confusing. The shelves will be empty anyway, so who will need all that space?
And, to achieve a small carbon footprint, you will live in a tiny apartment and travel to work only on public transportation. But isn’t that precisely why New York City is the worst coronavirus-infected area in the country? Half the country’s dead are in one city. Oops, liberals forgot to mention that little problem.
And toilet paper? There will never again be a shortage. The soft kind will only go to socialist politicians and government bureaucrats. The rest of us will do our part to save the planet by using biodegradable corn husks.
I’ve saved the best for last. One hundred and ten percent of you will vote — just like in many Democratic inner cities in the past few elections. There will always be more votes than registered voters. That’s the way socialists like it. And, your ballot will show up in the mail. Don’t worry if you don’t receive it. The person sent by the government to pick it up will have extras. He or she will even help you fill it out. In a couple of years, it will get even easier, as there will be only one box to check.
So, does your brief experience with socialism make you want to live like this always?
As for me, if the choice is to be locked in my home, close my business and wait for the government to save me, or to face the remote risk of death from the coronavirus and keep living my life and earning a living for my family ... I’ll risk my life and choose freedom every time.
We are a nation of risk takers. We don’t run and hide. We’re all first responders. We face danger and live life. That’s what made America the most exceptional nation and people in world history.
If you don’t like this test drive of socialism, I suggest we all start making our voices heard. Repeat after me: “OPEN THE ECONOMY. OPEN THE ECONOMY. OPEN THE ECONOMY.”
Finally ... since the slogan “Keep America Great” no longer applies to President Donald Trump’s reelection after this catastrophe, let me suggest a new campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again, Part 2.”
Caps and T-shirts to follow.— Wayne Allyn Root, Creators Syndicate (edited for length)
