On the heels of the free Watertown testing that drew hundreds of people to the high school earlier this month, Jefferson County is planning a similar event at the county fairgrounds on four days this week.
The Jefferson County Health Department is sponsoring drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Wisconsin residents age 5 and older are eligible. Participants do not have to have symptoms to participate.
Registration is not required, but is recommended. The National Guard will be at the fairgrounds, 503 N. Jackson Ave., to help participants register. To sign up for confidential registration, go online to to register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
For more information, go to jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.
