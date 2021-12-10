JUNEAU — A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man remains held on a $100,000 cash bond for allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancee over a two-week period.
Christopher French is in Dodge County Jail facing felony charges of false imprisonment and threats to injure or accuse of a crime with use of a dangerous weapon along misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
If convicted of all the charges, French could face up to 13 years in prison.
French appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim Monday. As conditions of his bond, French may not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim, the victim’s family, victim’s residence or victim’s place of employment. He is not allowed to have any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He was ordered not to possess any firearm or dangerous weapons. He is to surrender his passport and can not leave the state.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman’s grandfather called police Dec. 3 for a welfare check on his granddaughter. The man said the woman was trying to leave a relationship with French. When officers arrived, the woman was in the residence that she shared with French. The woman’s family members were also there helping her move out her things.
The woman said she moved in with French in October. The two were engaged in mid-November, the complaint stated.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman said French had become upset at her when she was apprehensive about moving in with him and agreed to do so because she felt guilty about getting him upset. While living together, French became upset about messages on the woman’s phone and physically assaulted her while questioning her about the messages.
According to the complaint, French put a knife to her throat at one point in late November before getting up and retrieving a revolver-from a leather holster. The woman said French straddled her and pressed the gun into her left temple and said if she ever left him he would kill her.
French also said, “If I don’t get a chance to kill you, I will hunt you for the rest of my life,” the complaint stated. It also stated the woman said she was “too scared to call for help based on these actions.”
According to the criminal complaint, French believes God talks to him directly and gives him energy. He also believes women should have no personality or show emotions and should be a blank slate.
French has a review hearing scheduled for Wednesday and a preliminary hearing Dec. 23. Both hearings will be held in Dodge County Circuit Court.
