EARLY SUNDAY NIGHTERS
High scores: Ed Laatsch 802 (300), Brad Ziemer 698 (253), Zack Fischer 748 (279), Eric Lord 662 (246), Rich Parkhurst 633 (232), Keith Pagantsch 652 (249), Bill Bermann 606 (237), Karen Meylor 570
Standings
Strike Division
;Pts.
Noah Smith Design;44
Andy’s Excavating;34
Watertown Bowl;26
Spaceballs;22
Spare Division
Jazs;51
We R Family;51
Pesicek Collision;16
Meylor’s;16
Split
Barners Stormers;36
Split Happens;35
Timberwood Construction;30
766
High scores: Craig Frank 758, Kadan Jablonski 721, Jim Bird 719, Dave Steele 695, Jeremy Wolfe 687, Albert Borden 680, Mitch Komorowski 675, Joe Lewis 669, Scott Peirick 667, Brian Loppnow 657, Brandt Anderson 657, Connie Hookstead 648, Jamie McGowan 644, Larry Romprey 644, Anthony Ireland 641, Matt Villwock 625, Josh Smulders 623, Adam Saeger 619, Ralph Peirick 618, Dusty Tierson 616, Andrew Jonas 612, Pete Froemming 605, Matt Tway 605
Standings
Division 1
;Pts.
Mel’s Garage;64
Froemming Realty;49
United Cntry Real Estate;47
Team Nicole;45
Kathy’s Buffalo;36
Subway;31
Division 2
;Pts.
ZBM;56
Erin’s Bar;44
Rednex Pro Shop;42
Watertown Bowl North;39
Komo Pattern;29
Driftwood Taxidermy;22
CITY
High scores: Tom Christian 773 (279), Pete Richter 749 (279), Nate Saeger 726 (268), Ben Schreier 715 (264), Kevin Guetzloff 706 (299), Todd Sellnow 698 (255), Wes Umland 683 (241), Chris Kaufmann 682 (264), Tristen Kaufmann 677 (238), Jonathan Kaufmann 672 (255), Jamey Hisel 667 (266), Cody Kruesel 660 (248), Chad Sellnow 657 (243), Josh Kaufmann 653 (238), Neil Liscka 650 (225), Mark Oldenhoff 647 (244), Jeff Ready 637 (236), Dan Schilling 631 (244), Eddie Laasch 630 (235), D.J. Kruesel 630 (232), Chris Hartig 625 (242), Keven Roethle 617, Jake Bergmann 612, Patrick Garland 612, Brandon Radloff 607, Todd Saeger 606, Marsh Moser 605
Division A
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl North;107
3 Fingers Deep;79
Nielsen Amuse;76
Gasthaus;71
Watertown Siding;71
United Electric;66
Division B
;Pts.
Buffalo;106
Fireball;97
Bud;95
Linskins;78
Watertown Bowl 18;72
TBE Equipment;51
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Jeff Weihert 780 (268, 254, 258), John Ganster 704 (235, 258), Tom Christian 687 (236, 247), Bruce Martin 653 (226), Lukas Saeger 647 (231), Ed Reszynski 639 (246, 223), George Sabol 630 (231), Justin Helser 625 (223), Todd Saeger 621, Bennie Benninger 606 (240), Mike Peters 600 (246)
Women: Jen Bowlin 621 (213, 211), Jean Werner 604 (215), Connie Hookstead 590 (222), Jeri Schlatter 529 (215), Val Uttech 509, Amanda Hookstead 501
Standings
;Pts.
Rednex Pro Shop;31
Watertown Bowl;28
Gasthaus;26
Concord Inn;25
Runn Inn Erin’s 2;22
Edward Jones;21
Runn Inn Erin’s;21
GW Electric;19
G & B Electric;19
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;17
Stacey’s Bar;17
Keck Furniture;16
Martin Management;16
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;16
MOONLITERS
High scores: Brenda Scherret 532, Lisa Morris 524, Lisa Cutsforth 521, Denise Free 502, Darlene Godfroy 495
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;42
Nielsen Amusements;40
Kube Custom Carpentry;37
Watertown Bowl;35
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 727 (229, 279, 219), Ron Benninger 609 (213), Mike Grossman 604 (233), Carl Schultz 602 (214, 212), Mike Zwieg 574 (200), Tim Archambeau 572 (202), Bruce Kemmerling 561 (205), Harvey Ziemer 560, Wayne Kuerschner 537, Dennis Baumann 502 (200). Women: Deb Archambeau 518 (200), Sandy Saeger 475, Inez Schmidt 464, Jan Boer 464, Rose Christian 454, Patti Kuerschner 450
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;62
Krueger Builders;58
Gutter Dusters;50
4-Pak;50
Wannabees;50
4-Chicks;47
Misfits;42
Survivors;42
Final Four;40
Different Strokes;39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.