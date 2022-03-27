FUNKY MONKEYS

High scores — Women: Heidi Flanigan 501, Tammy Weisser 495, Katie Schroeder 472. Men: Scott Weisser 667, Louis Strupp 596, Ryan Lersner 550

Standings

;Pts.

Funky Monkeys

Alley Gators

Blind Squirrels

Gutter Gators

Boa Con Strikers

Ocelotta Strikes

Nite Owls

Barely Bowling

Humpy Hedgehogs

Bucky’s Badgers

Cow Tippers

Bowled Eagles

SENIOR FUN

High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 708 (214, 229, 265), Wayne Kuerschner 604 (213), Roy Zimmerman 595 (220, 207), Chuck Saeger 575 (204), Jerry Haut 538, Dick Zoellick 510. Women: Deb Archambeau 616 (223, 244), Patti Viola 479, Josie Kubly 462, Sally Westphal 448

Standings

;Pts.

Aces;66

Semi Old;59

Mixed Nuts;56

Goodimers;48

Jeriatrics;46

Sockums;43

Screwballs;40

