The work continues at the Foxconn site in the southwestern corner of Mount Pleasant.
Not as Foxconn originally proposed it. But the work continues.
As long as Foxconn continues to build on the land purchased for that purpose, what difference does it make?
That may sound blase or flippant, but it’s a sincere rhetorical question. Especially in light of recent news.
Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to draw up a new contract for the project, the Wisconsin State Journal reported last week .
Even if Foxconn were to receive state funding, the company could face financial penalties through claw-back provisions included in the existing contract if a new agreement isn’t reached.
In a letter sent Oct. 12 to the Taiwan-based company’s Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Melissa Hughes said “Foxconn’s activities and investments in Wisconsin to date are not eligible for credit” under the more than $3 billion contract first signed back in 2017. The letter also underscores that negotiation attempts between the state and company this summer failed to result in a new contract.
“As we have discussed numerous times, markets, opportunities and business plans can and often need to change,” Hughes said in the letter to Lee, which was obtained by the State Journal through a records request. “I have expressed to you my commitment to help negotiate fair terms to support Foxconn’s new and substantially changed vision for the project.”
The company reported in the summer it had created enough jobs in southeastern Wisconsin last year to receive state funds — despite being told almost a year ago that the $3 billion in tax subsidies would not be doled out until a new contract was drafted to match the project. State officials say tax subsidies agreed to in the contract are tied to jobs and capital investment for specific projects, which Foxconn is failing to deliver.
This year would have marked the state’s first payment of refundable tax credits to Foxconn. The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.
Foxconn said it created more than 800 jobs in 2019, above the 520 minimum needed for state subsidies. However, under the contract the goal was to have 2,080 full-time jobs and more than $3.3 billion in capital expenditures by the end of 2019. Foxconn’s jobs report this summer also identified more than $415 million in capital investments — a considerable difference from the $280 million reported by Foxconn in April.
“Foxconn has not received any tax credits from the State of Wisconsin despite achieving employment levels above 520 people and investing $750 million in Wisconsin that includes over a half a billion dollars invested in Foxconn’s manufacturing park,” the company said in a statement.
It’s worth noting that Foxconn and the state are in the midst of a negotiation, and public statements are often for public consumption. Posturing, in other words.
Back to our “what difference does it make?” question.
The $3 billion in tax subsidies is not taxpayer cash delivered in an armored car to a Foxconn representative. It’s a break on the Taiwanese manufacturer’s tax bill with the state.
The tax breaks are tied to job-creation and capital-investment benchmarks, meaning that if Foxconn doesn’t hit the job numbers and capital expenditures stipulated in the contract signed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, it doesn’t get the tax break for that year. It pays what it owes at the going rate.
So what difference does it make to the State of Wisconsin if Foxconn’s plans for Mount Pleasant have changed? The state has not had to deliver any tax breaks under the existing deal; wouldn’t a new deal be likely to benefit Foxconn more than state taxpayers?
We’d like to see greater transparency from the state and from Foxconn with regard to tax incentives. That’s the part that involves public money, so that’s the part that should be the most out in the open.
Beyond that, we’ve seen nothing to indicate that there won’t be jobs, and good-paying jobs at that, when Foxconn has its facilities up and running. Whether those facilities are making flat-screen TV panels or smaller panels for smartphones and tablets.
As Racine County residents, we just want to see the work continue near where Interstate 94 meets Highway KR.
— The Journal Times, Racine
