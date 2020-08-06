St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watertown, has accepted the retirement of Marilin Bock, from the teaching ministry, effective June 30.
Bock began teaching in the first and/or second grade classrooms in the fall of 1999, completing 21 consecutive years of faithful service, teaching over 450 students during that time.
Previously to serving in this capacity, Bock also served St. Mark’s families from 1989 through 1994 as the first pre-school teacher. During this time, Bock also served as a curriculum editor for the Christ-Light religion curriculum published by Northwestern Publishing House.
Bock also taught preschool for the City of Watertown from 1985-1989, working with 80 students per year at Jack and Jill Preschool, located at city hall. Before moving to the Watertown area, Bock began her teaching career at Crete, Illinois, serving as a third and fourth grade teacher at Zion Lutheran Church and School for three years, and at Trinity Lutheran Church and School for a semester. Even before her graduation from Dr. Martin Luther College, in New Ulm, Minn., in 1973, she was called upon to teach during the 1970-71 school year at Wellington Township Congregation in Fairfax, Minn.
Bock shared in her teaching career with her husband late husband, Robert Bock, who also taught middle and upper grades at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, Illinois.
Robert Bock had also previously served as a tutor at Mobridge Academy in Mobridge, S.D. Most recently, he had served as a professor at Luther Preparatory School for 40 years.
The marriage of Bob and Marilin Bock was blessed with three children: Jonathon of Tampa, Fla., Jaclyn of Waukesha and Jessica of Uxbridge, Mass. There are six grandchildren. She hopes to spend her retirement time fully enjoying them.
A special church service to honor Bock’s retirement is planned for the 9 a.m. worship service at St. Mark’s Church on Sunday, Aug. 16.
