FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.
Beloit Turner at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Luther Prep at Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m.
Parkview at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Valley Christian at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Dodgeland at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Poynette at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
New Glarus at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge at the WIAA Division 2 state championship, 6 p.m., Waukesha South High School
Gymnastics
Jefferson/Cambridge at SLC meet, 6 p.m., Waterford High School
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Watertown at Monroe, 2 p.m.
Randolph at Luther Prep, 2 p.m.
Lourdes Academy at Hustisford, 2:15 p.m.
Stoughton at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Stockbridge at Johnson Creek, 2:45 p.m.
Lourdes Academy at Hustisford, 5:15 p.m.
Watertown at Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Luther Prep, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Jefferson at WIAA Division 2 sectional meet, 10 a.m., Richland Center High School
Watertown at WIAA Division 1 sectional meet, 10 a.m., Mukwonago High School
Waterloo, Dodgeland and Johnson Creek at WIAA Division 3 sectional meet, 10 a.m., Dodgeland High School
Boys swimming
Watertown at the WIAA Division 1 state championship, 3 p.m., Waukesha South High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.