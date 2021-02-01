FRIDAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

Beloit Turner at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Luther Prep at Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m.

Parkview at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Valley Christian at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Dodgeland at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.

Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Poynette at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

New Glarus at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming

Jefferson/Cambridge at the WIAA Division 2 state championship, 6 p.m., Waukesha South High School

Gymnastics

Jefferson/Cambridge at SLC meet, 6 p.m., Waterford High School

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Watertown at Monroe, 2 p.m.

Randolph at Luther Prep, 2 p.m.

Lourdes Academy at Hustisford, 2:15 p.m.

Stoughton at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Stockbridge at Johnson Creek, 2:45 p.m.

Lourdes Academy at Hustisford, 5:15 p.m.

Watertown at Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Luther Prep, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Jefferson at WIAA Division 2 sectional meet, 10 a.m., Richland Center High School

Watertown at WIAA Division 1 sectional meet, 10 a.m., Mukwonago High School

Waterloo, Dodgeland and Johnson Creek at WIAA Division 3 sectional meet, 10 a.m., Dodgeland High School

Boys swimming

Watertown at the WIAA Division 1 state championship, 3 p.m., Waukesha South High School

