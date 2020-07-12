Rock River League
Standings
Northern Division
Brownsville 4-0
Thiensville-Mequon 3-0
Kewaskum 3-1
Oakfield 2-2
Rubicon 2-3
Hartford 1-2
Hustisford 1-2
Cedarburg 1-3
Saukville 1-3
Southern Division
Neosho 3-0
Lebanon 3-0
Johnson Creek 3-1
Clyman 2-1
Milton 2-1
Watertown 1-2
Ashippun 0-3
Farmington 0-3
Helenville 0-3
Wednesday’s results
Brownsville 6, Hartford 5
Thiensville-Mequon 10, Kewaskum 2
Friday’s result
Rubicon 2, Saukville 1
Saturday’s results
Oakfield 10, Cedarburg 3
Johnson Creek 18, Farmington 2
Sunday’s results
Brownsville 1, Rubicon 0
Saukville 3, Cedarburg 0
Kewaskum 5, Hustisford 4
Oakfield 17, Hartford 11
Clyman 12, Ashippun 0
Neosho 2, Watertown 1
Lebanon 13, Farmington 1
Milton 22, Helenville 1
Friday’s game
Saukville at Hartford
Saturday’s games
Brownsville at Cedarburg
Rubicon at Oakfield
Farmington at Ashippun
Lebanon at Milton
Sunday’s games
Oakfield at Kewaskum
Rubicon at Cedarburg
Thiensville-Mequon at Hustisford
Farmington at Lebanon
Helenville at Johnson Creek
Neosho at Clyman
Watertown at Ashippun
