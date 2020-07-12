Rock River League

Standings

Northern Division

Brownsville 4-0

Thiensville-Mequon 3-0

Kewaskum 3-1

Oakfield 2-2

Rubicon 2-3

Hartford 1-2

Hustisford 1-2

Cedarburg 1-3

Saukville 1-3

Southern Division

Neosho 3-0

Lebanon 3-0

Johnson Creek 3-1

Clyman 2-1

Milton 2-1

Watertown 1-2

Ashippun 0-3

Farmington 0-3

Helenville 0-3

Wednesday’s results

Brownsville 6, Hartford 5

Thiensville-Mequon 10, Kewaskum 2

Friday’s result

Rubicon 2, Saukville 1

Saturday’s results

Oakfield 10, Cedarburg 3

Johnson Creek 18, Farmington 2

Sunday’s results

Brownsville 1, Rubicon 0

Saukville 3, Cedarburg 0

Kewaskum 5, Hustisford 4

Oakfield 17, Hartford 11

Clyman 12, Ashippun 0

Neosho 2, Watertown 1

Lebanon 13, Farmington 1

Milton 22, Helenville 1

Friday’s game

Saukville at Hartford

Saturday’s games

Brownsville at Cedarburg

Rubicon at Oakfield

Farmington at Ashippun

Lebanon at Milton

Sunday’s games

Oakfield at Kewaskum

Rubicon at Cedarburg

Thiensville-Mequon at Hustisford

Farmington at Lebanon

Helenville at Johnson Creek

Neosho at Clyman

Watertown at Ashippun

