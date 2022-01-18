High scores: Kadan Jablonski 761, Brad Blanke 716, Jerry Williams 703, Mark Herold 686, Jim Bird 684, Roger Peirick 679, Albert Bolden 677, Jamie McGowan 673, Josh Wagner 671, Adam Wagner 670, Joe Lewis 666, Jeremy Wolfe 659, Brian Loppnow 645, Craig Frank 641, Bryant Preinfalk 640, Jason Peirick 638, Adam Trexler 631, Denny Loppnow 630, Scott Naylor 623, Amanda Blanke 613, Bill Adamson 603, Mark Peters 600, Adam Saeger 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;91
Mel’s Garage;83
ZBM;81.5
Team Patti;77.5
Kathy’s Buffalo;67
United Country Realty;58
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;81
Watertown Bowl North;77.5
Komo Pattern;69
Driftwood Taxidermy;60.5
Redner Pro Shop;39
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: Nate Saeger 752 (257,255, 240), Ed Reszynski 725 (278, 235), Tom Christian 717 (235, 269), Mike Peters 639 (233), John Ganster 632 (222), Matt Morris 631 (247), Todd Saeger 629 (232), Bruce Martin 629, Bennie Benninger 625, Kris Morris 606 (225), Scott Strege 604, Jay Thrane 604. Women: Amanda Blanke 613 (218, 203), Tina Thranae 602 (210, 200), Jen Bowlin 594 (231), Val Uttech 583 (215), Amanda Hookstead 550 (202), Karin Reszynski 544, Jeri Schlatter 514
Final standings
Second Third
;Pts.
KRMK;48
GW Electric;44
Edward Jones;42
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;40
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;37
Watertown Bowl;37
Gasthaus;36
Martin Management;36
JAK’S;35
G&B Construction;34
JLSD;32
Concord Inn;30
Rednex Pro Shop;29
CITY
High scores: Tom Lulewitz 761 (258), Jonathan Kaufmann 758 (277), Keven Roethle 737 (269), Pete Richter 706 (258), Chris Hartig 696 (246), Chad Sellnow 696 (278), John Uttech 685 (267), Stu Haenel 679 (248), Brandon Radloff 674 (245), Wes Umland 670 (246), D.J. Kruesel 665 (237), Eddie Lattsch 654 (236), Jake Jurgella 650 (232), Kevin Hesse 642 (233), Ethan Jaeger 638 (245), Craig Godfroy 636 (279), Chris Kaufmann 636 (279), Marshall Mosher 635 (254), Andy Conant 635 (234), John Schieber 624 (223), Ben Schrier 624 (259), Dan Schilling 624 (259), Niel Lischka 622 (265), Doug Mallow 631, Kevin Guetzlaff 670 (235), Jake Weihert 619, Cody Kruesel 618, Shawn Bresnehan 615, Patrick Garland 609, Brad Ebert 609, Kevin Hahm 608, Marc Oldenhoff 600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.