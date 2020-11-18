Watertown’s High School boys bowling team is 2-0 overall after winning 6-3 versus Beaver Dam and 8-1 vs Oconomowoc. The team averaged 208 over 18 games. Damon Lee was named the bowler of the meet filling 100 percent of his frames, with 27 strikes.
Watertown’s High School girls team is 1-0. The girls won 9-0 against Horicon, and averaged a 171 for the day. Hannah Zuckerberg was the bowler of the meet. She filled 80 percent of her frame and had 16 strikes.
Luther Prep’s boys team is 0-2 overall after losing 6-3 to Oconomowoc and 6-3 to Beaver Dam. The Phoenix averaged 154 for the day. Joshua Fisch was the bowler of the week with an 80 percent fill and 24 strikes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.