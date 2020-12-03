MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance. The appointment was made by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
“I am extremely honored by the opportunity to serve as co-chair of JFC. I greatly appreciate Speaker Vos’ trust in my ability to lead the strong Assembly finance team.
“After serving on the committee the last two budget cycles, I know the hard work and dedication it takes to ensure we are making wise investments with taxpayer funds.
“There is no doubt the next budget will be difficult because of the uncertainty the pandemic presents. I’m confident that by working together with my Assembly colleagues, the next budget we pass will be fiscally responsible. I’m also looking forward to working alongside Co-Chair Howard Marklein.
“I am grateful for the mentorship of State Rep. John Nygren. I have learned much from him over the years and will miss the value he brought to the committee.”
Born represents the 39th Assembly District. He was elected to the State Assembly in 2012 and has served as a member of JFC since 2017.
