Autumn has arrived
There’s an old Irish proverb that simply says, “Autumn days come quickly, like the running of a hound on the moor” and that pretty much was the way things happened this year.
We had a beautiful summer, probably one of the best in a long time from an excellent weather perspective. The only thing that marred this summer was the COVID-19 epidemic, which dramatically changed how we could enjoy those blissful summer days.
There were plenty of limits, but there’s no changing how wonderful the weather was and continues to be.
We were humming along with beautiful sunny days, temperatures in the 80s for the most part, and then we had a few days of rain and suddenly autumn is here.
It happens so quickly. Now even days when the temperature reaches up to the upper 70s and low 80s, the “feel” was and is definitely that of autumn air.
Things occasionally got a little dry this summer, but just in the nick of time some rain fell and we were kept busy mowing lawns every few days throughout the summer. The grass is just as green as it was in the spring, which is quite unusual. Normally by this time of year the grass has slowed and it gets that brown tinge.
At our house the years of a full garden are long past, but we always manage to find a spot for a couple tomato plants, one of regular sized tomatoes and of course one with the small cherry tomatoes. This year we were overwhelmed with both kinds but the cherry tomatoes almost overran us as one of the plants from last year sprouted up again, giving us more of them than we can pick, let alone eat!
We also have Concord grapes and this year appears to be another bumper crop.
The popular glossy Our Wisconsin magazine each year offers a dozen giant sunflower seeds for a small fee and we usually purchase a packet, sharing them with a couple neighbors. We planted three of them and two survived, both reaching a height of over 12 feet. Earlier this week it was time to begin the annual removal of all that grew this year and the sunflowers were among the first to go. The flowers were so heavy that the flower itself usually drooped instead of standing tall.
As the other plants and flowers start to dry up and wilt away we’ll be removing them from our flower beds and making regular stops to the yard waste site on the city’s south side. This time of year that site is busy with vehicles lined up along the road waiting to get to the site. There’s no more sure sign that autumn is upon us than the almost endless loads of spent flowers and plants being brought to the landfill.
As you drive or walk around town you can easily point to a couple of trees that have already turned colors, the most noticeable of which are usually the maples that turn a bright red.
A couple trees in our neighborhood have already shed virtually all of their leaves, and some are blaming that not on a disease but that short period this summer when things got pretty dry.
Out in the country you can see the corn and soybean crops are getting closer to harvest time, with soybeans coming first. The corn crop will be huge this year and farmers will need a big yield to come out OK, especially if the a large crop means lower prices per bushel when sold.
When the fall equinox arrived on Tuesday, the length of daylight was almost exactly 12 hours. It varies a bit depending on your exact location in the Northern Hemisphere.
Yesterday was exactly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night in Watertown, and today sunrise was at 6:47:08 a.m., and sunset will be at 6:45:02 p.m. meaning at 11 hours 58 minutes today we have less daylight and night, and we have begun the long descent into the ever shorter days of winter.
The shortest day of the year will come in Dec. 21 when we have only eight hours, 59 minutes of daylight. But, take heart, we won’t even notice it because we’ll be in the midst of the Christmas season and then we head in the other direction.
