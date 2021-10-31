SUPERIOR – Sophomore Kayla Tobin, a 2020 graduate of Watertown High School, was the individual winner at the UMAC Championships Saturday.

She crossed the line at 23 minutes, 30.50 seconds to become the first individual conference champion in Bethany Lutheran’s program history.

With her finish, Tobin earned first-team all-conference honors. This marked the first first-team all-conference honoree for the program since 2016.

This was the eighth-straight year a BLC competitor has earned all-conference honors.

“I have never won a medal before even in a JV cross country race, and honestly kept thinking about the team and how much they all mean to me and kept fighting,” Tobin said.

Tobin’s time stands ninth-best on Bethany’s all-time list.

The Vikings placed third in the eight-team field at the UMAC Championships with 76 points. This tied the highest finish in school history, as BLC previously placed third in 2013, 2014, and 2016.

This meet took place at the Nemadji Golf Course.

