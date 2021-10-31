Tobin wins UMAC title Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUPERIOR – Sophomore Kayla Tobin, a 2020 graduate of Watertown High School, was the individual winner at the UMAC Championships Saturday.She crossed the line at 23 minutes, 30.50 seconds to become the first individual conference champion in Bethany Lutheran’s program history.With her finish, Tobin earned first-team all-conference honors. This marked the first first-team all-conference honoree for the program since 2016.This was the eighth-straight year a BLC competitor has earned all-conference honors.“I have never won a medal before even in a JV cross country race, and honestly kept thinking about the team and how much they all mean to me and kept fighting,” Tobin said.Tobin’s time stands ninth-best on Bethany’s all-time list.The Vikings placed third in the eight-team field at the UMAC Championships with 76 points. This tied the highest finish in school history, as BLC previously placed third in 2013, 2014, and 2016.This meet took place at the Nemadji Golf Course. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carey Gardiner Mack Robyn M. (Waldoch) Boyd Urgent Care remains closed; no timetable for reopening Death notices for Oct. 21, 2021 Wayne R. Klug Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
