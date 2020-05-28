Travis Moulton, who had the privilege of playing and coaching for his alma mater, announced his resignation as Watertown’s boys basketball coach last month.
Moulton was a four-year letter winner for the Goslings and led Watertown to a Wisconsin Little Ten Conference championship in 2002-03 as the team’s senior point guard. He took over as coach for the 2013-14 season and coached the varsity for seven seasons, compiling a record of 65-93. More than one-third of those losses came during the first two seasons. The Goslings won 10 or more games in each of his last five seasons.
In a letter sent out to current players and their families, Moulton talked about the journey from player to coach and thanked several people along the way.
“As a young boy it was my dream to play basketball as a Watertown Gosling,” Moulton said.
“I recall going to games at the old high school cheering on coach Eli Crogan’s legendary teams. I loved watching Coach Bill Lechner’s back-to-back state teams in the mid 90’s. As a high school player, I was able to learn from Bill Lechner, Ryan Benish, and the late Steve Jacobson.
“As the head coach at WHS, I’ve been able to use a WBCA Hall-of-Fame coach in Jamie Koepp, as a resource and a friend. Watertown Basketball has a rich tradition, and I’ve been blessed to be a part of it as a fan, a player, and a coach. At this time, I need to become a fan again so I can spend more time with my family.
“I couldn’t have asked to surround myself with better coaches/people. Kyle Krueger, Jeff Oiler, Brent Yaeggi, Benji Kamrath, Ron Miller, Bob Mudler, Grayson Spende, and Jacob Butler love Watertown basketball and Watertown athletics. They are individuals who believe in hard work both on and off the court.
“I appreciate everything they have done for me, our athletes, and our program. When you surround yourself with a great staff it inspires you to be the best coach you can be. I’m very grateful that these individuals were there for me and our athletes no matter what.
“To the players, you guys are what I’ll miss the most. I loved coming to practice every day and the competition of game nights. I always envisioned us taking the program to the next level and I believe that there is enough talent in the program to do so.
“Beyond the wins and the losses, I am proud of how we did things and how we represented our school and the tradition of Watertown Basketball. It was a true pleasure to watch kids fall in the love with the game and develop as players and people.”
Watertown Athletic Director Jamie Koepp, who Moulton succeeded as Watertown’s boys basketball coach, offered his appreciation for Moulton’s efforts over the years.
“The Watertown High School Athletic Department would like to thank Coach Moulton for his seven years as the Watertown High School head basketball coach,” Koepp said.
“Travis is a Watertown native that has displayed a high level of dedication, commitment and leadership as the head coach. Travis bleeds blue and white as much as anyone and poured his heart and soul into every aspect of the program. There are not many people that have more Gosling pride than coach Moulton. He will continue at WHS as a faculty member.”
