And Jesus said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. (II Cor. 12:9)
Lord, with You in my life, I can be strong through whatever You allow. Thank You for loving me!
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
