Gov. Tony Evers called a special session to consider police reform measures that Republicans have ignored.
That was Monday.
On Sunday, Evers sent an outrageous statement that fueled the flames by taking sides in an explosive situation in Kenosha that should go through the courts and to a jury.
Here is what he sent:
“Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha. Kathy and I join his family, friends and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all the details yet, what we know for certain is he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or in our country.
“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equality and accountability for Black lives in our country — lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Denise Hamilton, Earnest Lacy and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.
“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”
You would think, as he sent that, he would make sure the Wisconsin National Guard was on its way to Kenosha to deal with the inevitable protests and looting.
But no, he did not do that. The Guard was never ordered until 3 a.m. Monday, hours after looting and violence in Kenosha. The guard arrived at 8 p.m. Monday into a situation that was difficult with outsiders flooding the city despite a curfew.
Kenosha County supervisors Terry Rose and Zach Rodriguez said Monday they feel “someone dropped the ball.”
“Myself and other supervisors were knocking on the doors of other supervisors at 2 a.m. because the National Guard hadn’t been sent to Kenosha,” Rodriguez said.
Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Lt. Horace Staples said he submitted the request to Wisconsin Emergency Management at 3 a.m. That office in turn submits the request to the governor of Wisconsin, who activates the National Guard.
Evers knew about the situation in Kenosha and the potential for looting and violence hours earlier. He did nothing, instead throwing Kenosha and its police department under the bus.
On Tuesday he ordered more National Guard troops to come here, but nowhere near the number local law enforcement needs. He turned down an offer for federal help.
Also on Tuesday, Sen. Van Wanggaard and Rep. Samantha Kerkman sent a letter to Evers saying what many Kenosha County residents are saying:
“The City is burning. Residents are heartbroken, terrified for their lives and livelihoods and city. They are literally begging and crying for help.
“The scars of this week cannot heal until the violence stops. The rioting must end.”
On Tuesday night, rioting and protesting became violence in the street and the city was being held hostage.
Early Wednesday the Kenosha County board sent a letter to Evers, asking that he send 1,500 additional National Guard members with police powers. “We encourage you to visit Kenosha County and see firsthand the destruction that has been inflicted on our community,” they wrote.
And U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-District 1, sent a statement calling on Evers to accept the president’s offer for additional assistance.
Finally, early Wednesday afternoon, Evers announced he would increase the National Guard contingent here to 500. And President Trump announced that Evers agreed to accept federal assistance.
“We will not stand for looting, arson, violence and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should so the same!),” Trump tweeted.
Evers has time to work with the Republican majority to achieve reforms that are supported by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.
But he has no more time to swiftly mobilize necessary state and federal law enforcement support to stop this unrest and the staggering blow to this community.
Evers’ statement on Sunday fueled the fire before any rioters got here. His insufficient response has put a Wisconsin city and its residents in danger. Now he needs to do everything the state can to help Kenosha and protect its citizens.
It’s about time he did something, and more may be needed immediately.
-- Kenosha News
