Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Lily Schuetz shoots inside with Cambridge freshman guard Brooke Stenklyft (23), senior guard Maggie Schmude (middle) and senior forward Mayah Holzhueter (4) defending during the first half of Monday’s nonconference game in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE — Senior forward Lily Schuetz led four players in double-figures scoring with 13 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat host Cambridge 60-54 in overtime of a nonconference game on Monday.
The Warriors used a 9-0 run to build a 27-18 halftime edge. The Blue Jays rallied to force the extra session, where Lakeside (6-1) held a 15-9 edge.
Claire Liddicoat finished with 11 points for the Warriors, who have won five straight, and Marin Riesen and Ava Stein totaled 10 points apiece. Carly Paske and Jenna Shadoski had seven points each for Lakeside, which beat Cambridge (5-2) for the fourth straight time.
“Seems to be the girls stick together especially in tight games,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “Not every single play or call went our way. Girls on the bench stuck together. When we went into overtime, the first girls that were in, you could see the look on their face they wanted to finish it right then and there.
“They were determined. This is a group of girls that loves playing with each other. They value the time they have playing together. Going forward, we’re looking to get more experience. The more games we play, you can tell the girls are growing.”
The Warriors host Beaver Dam on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.
