Anniversary: Margaret 'DeeDee' and Ronald Wille

Margaret “DeeDee” and Ronald G. Wille of Watertown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 27.
The former Margaret Louise Stueber and Ronald G. Wille were united in marriage June 27, 1970 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman with the Rev. A.T. Mennicke of Brainerd, Minn., uncle of the bride, officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Stueber and the groom was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Wille of Williamsburg, Iowa.
A reception was held at the Firemen’s Hall in Clyman.
Barbara Stueber, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Sandra Stueber, Susan Stueber and Debra Wille, sister of the groom, were the bridesmaids.
Julie Klemann and Christine Griep were the flower girls.
Lloyd Brockshus was the best man. Groomsmen were Mark Meschke, Paul Stueber, and Dean Jeske.
The Willes are both 1970 graduates of Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Neb. and were teachers at St. John’s Lutheran School in Watertown.
Both are retired from teaching. Ronald Wille taught for 45 years and his wife for 31.
They have three children, Tia Kowalewski of Mundelein, Ill., Tanika Winger of Watertown, and Tadia Skinner of Lyndon Hurst, Ill. and seven grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate with family and friends at the Watertown Country Club.
