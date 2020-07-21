Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 10:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
— Sunday at 10:56 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female who required a citizen assist.
— Sunday at 12:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 6:07 p.m. to the 1000 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated but not transported.
— Sunday at 7:18 p.m. to the 400 block of Fourth Street for a female.
— Sunday at 8:05 p.m. to the 800 block of West Division Street for female.
— Monday at 4:54 a.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male who required a citizen assist.
— Monday at 6:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hoard Road in Lebanon for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
