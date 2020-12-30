There were three phases to high school athletics in Wisconsin in 2020 — events before COVID-19 struck in the winter, events completely wiped out by the pandemic in the spring, and events held under vastly different circumstances due the ongoing struggles with the novel coronavirus in the fall.
Those fortunate enough to get their state competitions in just before the pandemic struck were wrestlers and gymnasts.
Eight area athletes competed at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Madison on Feb. 27-29.
Jefferson senior Dean Neff placed third at 160 pounds in Division 2 competition. He left as a three-time state medalist, finishing as the school’s career wins leader at 172-33.
Other area qualifiers included Watertown junior Kolten Blome (152), Jefferson junior Aaron Heine (182), Johnson Creek senior Lukas David (220), Waterloo junior Juan Alonso (120), Dodgeland seniors Hayden Kurth (145) and Tye Bader (182) and junior Andrew Benzing (160).
Watertown sophomore Meghan Hurtgen earned her first trip to the WIAA Gymnastics State Championships by winning the sectional all-around title with a 35.500 score in Middleton on Feb. 29. Her personal best all-around score earned her the distinction of being Watertown’s first all-around sectional champion.
At the state meet held in Wisconsin Rapids on March 7, she posted an all-around score of 33.300. She scored 8.817 on the floor exercise, 8.650 on the balance beam, 8.2 on the bars and 7.633 on the vault.
Jefferson senior Kayla Gehrmann competed at the state gymnastics meet for the third time and scored 8.217 on the balance beam.
Not all winter sports were able to reach their rightful conclusion, once COVID-19 reached pandemic status.
The basketball season was cut short halfway through the state girls basketball tournament and one full week before the boys state tournament was scheduled to be played.
On March 7, the Lake Mills girls basketball team clinched its first ever state tournament appearance with a 70-65 win over Martin Luther.
Five days later, the L-Cats faced off with Wrightstown at the Resch Center in Green Bay for a Division 3 state semifinal. Lake Mills fell to the Tigers 62-54 and less than 24 hours later the state tournament and eventually the remainder of the boys WIAA playoffs were scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns.
The L-Cats finished their historic season 24-3. It was a campaign that saw the program play in and win its first sectional championship, win a Capitol North title and regional crown in the same season for the first time and reached the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, a program-best.
The entire spring sports season was delayed and eventually cancelled but the WIAA. High school athletics would not return until August, when some schools elected to participate in a modified non-conference schedule made up primarily of duals or limited tournaments.
The state girls tennis tournament is normally held at the UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, and the state girls golf tournament is traditionally played at University Ridge. Due to Dane County restrictions related to the pandemic, neither of those facilities were available, so new sites had to be found.
Lakeside Lutheran’s inaugural appearance at the state girls golf tournament was shortened from 36 to 27 holes on Monday due to inclement weather at Blackwolf Run Golf Course.
Senior Maya Heckmann, playing at state for the third time in as many years, is in a three-way tie for fifth after a 10-over-par round of 46, six behind first-round leader Ashley Stanislawski of Catholic Memorial.
Lakeside posted a 9-hole total of 215, good for sixth place. Junior Lauren Lostetter (55), sophomore Ava Heckmann (57) and junior Kaylea Affeld (57) rounded out the scoring for the Warriors. Senior Ella Butzine’s 67 was not used and Ava Heckmann is making her second appearance at state, finishing tied for 17th in 2019.
Watertown senior Aubrey Schmutzler earned a special qualifier berth in the Division 1 singles flight to the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament, which was held in Lake Geneva on Oct. 14-16. Schmutzler lost a three-set match in the opening round and finished her fourth varsity season with a 12-6.
Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt took part in Division 2 competition held in Kohler as a special qualifier. Schmidt won her first match, then lost to top-seeded and eventual state champion Baluck Deang of Edgewood 6-0, 6-0.
On Oct. 19, Lake Mills senior forward John Wilke reached the 100-goal milestone in an 8-2 home victory over Lakeside Lutheran. The L-Cats reached the sectional final and for the second time in as many seasons fell to The Prairie School. Lake Mills finished 9-4-1 a season after reaching the program’s first WIAA Division 3 boys soccer state tournament.
Lakeside Lutheran, meanwhile, went 7-6-1 and defeated Luther Prep to claim the program’s first regional crown since 2015. The Warriors fell to the L-Cats, 5-1, in the sectional semifinals on Oct. 29.
For the first time in more than three decades, the state cross country championships were held somewhere other than The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 31. In an attempt to limit crowd sizes, the three divisions were held at separate locations. Just as was the case with the subsectional and sectional events, teams and qualifying individuals were split into two or three sections to limit the number of competitors racing at one time.
Watertown senior Emma Gilbertsen competed in the Division 1 girls race at Arrowhead as a first time qualifier and finished 56th in a time of 20 minutes, 14 seconds.
Division 2 races were held in Colby. The Lake Mills girls team capped off a fourth consecutive state appearance with a fourth place finish overall.
Senior Lauren Winslow led the L-Cats, finishing 17th in 20 minutes, 13 seconds. Senior Brooke Fair (25th, 20:28), freshman Ava Vesperman (29th, 20:31), senior Jade Pitta (71st, 22:05), sophomore Jenna Hosey (76th, 22:10) also scored for Lake Mills. Freshman Olivia Klubertanz (81st, 22:22) and sophomore Madison Hahn (98th, 22:57) also competed for the L-Cats.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Abigail Minning (48th, 21:17) and freshman Paige Krahn (66th, 21:54) competed individually for the Warriors.
In the Division 2 boys race, Lakeside freshman Cameron Weiland finished 49th in 17:49.
Dodgeland senior Evan Finger placed 30th in the Division 3 boys race held in West Salem in 17:33. Freshman Ava Raasch placed 31st in the Division 3 girls race in 20:41.
On Oct. 31, Lakeside Lutheran and Waterloo’s volleyball teams earned trips to their respective state tournaments.
Second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team defeated top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13 to clinch the program’s third state appearance in five seasons in Division 2. Top-seeded Waterloo swept Kenosha St. Joseph’s to advance to the Division 3 tournament for the fifth time in the past seven seasons.
At the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Kaukauna on Nov. 7, the Warriors swept Platteville in the semifinals. Lakeside then lost to Luxemburg-Casco in three sets in the state final, finishing the season 12-5.
At the Division 3 state tournament held at Wausau West, second-seeded Waterloo swept third-seeded Fall Creek 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 in the Division 3 state semifinals, then took the opening set from top-seeded Howards Grove in the championship match. But the defending state champion Tigers took control of the match from there, rallying for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 victory.
Waterloo finished the season 26-5. Senior setter/outside hitters Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff were named to the all-tournament team and earned first team all-state.
On Nov. 20, the Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills football teams battled for WIAA Division 3 regional supremacy. The L-Cats came away with a 21-19 road victory and split the season series. The sides played an epic 24-21 double overtime game at LMHS on Oct. 23, which Lakeside won after blocking a field goal in the final OT session.
Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen won the Dave Krieg Award for most outstanding senior quarterback.
On Nov. 21, Luther Prep’s football team culminated its season with a 21-0 home victory over New Holstein in a WIAA D4 regional championship. The Phoenix closed the year on a six-game win streak, allowing 13 total points in that span. The team went 6-2 overall.
Watertown senior Branden Fischer earned first team honors as both a kicker and punter by the Associated Press in all-state football voting. Fischer, who was also voted the Kevin Stemke winner as the state’s top senior kicker and punter by Wissports, also earned all-region honors along with junior teammates John Clifford and Caden Maas.
