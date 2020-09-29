Dear Editor:
The upcoming election is incredibly important to the future of our country and our state. Luckily for those of us who live in this part of Wisconsin, we have some excellent people running for office that will bring real results and real change. I am tired of the divisiveness that has become so prevalent in our society, and am ready to have elected officials that are willing to work for me and work in a bipartisan fashion. If you are too, then join me in supporting Tom Palzewicz for Congress.
Most importantly, make your voice heard! Vote this November!
Joan Fitzgerald
Fort Atkinson
