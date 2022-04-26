EVANSVILLE — Edgerton shot 163 to win Monday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet held at Evansville Golf Club by 12 shots over Evansville.

Jefferson shot 213, finishing ninth. Sophomore Alek Kuykendall led the Eagles with a round of 49. Junior Dylan Dettman shot 50 and juniors Brandon Tully and David Ganser each shot 57.

“It was a chilly night out there,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “We played ok overall but are looking forward to seeing if we can break 200 on Thursday.”

The Crimson Tide’s Braden Hurst shot a three-over-par round of 39 to win medalist honors by a shot over teammate Cameron Lee and Evansville’s Sawyer Holman.

The next RVC mini meet is Thursday afternoon at Alpine Valley Resort.

At Evansville GC, par 36

Team scores—Edgerton 163; Evansville 175; Beloit Turner 188; Whitewater 190; Brodhead 191; McFarland 195; East Troy 200; Walworth Big Foot 207; Jefferson 213, Clinton incomplete.

