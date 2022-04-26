Eagles ninth at RVC golf meet Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSVILLE — Edgerton shot 163 to win Monday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet held at Evansville Golf Club by 12 shots over Evansville.Jefferson shot 213, finishing ninth. Sophomore Alek Kuykendall led the Eagles with a round of 49. Junior Dylan Dettman shot 50 and juniors Brandon Tully and David Ganser each shot 57.“It was a chilly night out there,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “We played ok overall but are looking forward to seeing if we can break 200 on Thursday.”The Crimson Tide’s Braden Hurst shot a three-over-par round of 39 to win medalist honors by a shot over teammate Cameron Lee and Evansville’s Sawyer Holman.The next RVC mini meet is Thursday afternoon at Alpine Valley Resort.At Evansville GC, par 36Team scores—Edgerton 163; Evansville 175; Beloit Turner 188; Whitewater 190; Brodhead 191; McFarland 195; East Troy 200; Walworth Big Foot 207; Jefferson 213, Clinton incomplete. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Lutheran student earns perfect ACT score Watertown men sent to jail for robbery Main Street tavern narrowly wins initial vote to reopen Jefferson County Fair announces main stage headliners 10 Questions — Matt Pieper Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-22
