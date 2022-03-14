FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: Dakota Pfeiffle 661 (210, 213, 238), Bill Reed 646 (212, 235), Matt Wong 631 (237), Austin Gallagher 604 (205, 205). Women: Melissa Kruesel 555 (219), Spring Reed 58 (211), Cassie Blasing 508, Brenda Reed 497

Standings

;Pts.

Date Night;53-27

Young & Old;49-31

United Septic;46-34

Emil’s Pizza;44-36

Wolff Pack;38-42

ENR Auto;38-42

Rascals;36-44

Fri. Nite Bowlers;16-64

MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Steve Woolley 673 (228, 211, 234), Brad Dantuma 615 (226), Kevin Zimmerman 598 (228), John Zins 592 (221, 213). Women: Christie Jeske 513 (209), Jessica Rynearson 502, Tracy Hartmann 499, Jodie Bircher 467

Standings

;Pts.

Incredibowls;36

Wicked Strikers;35

Criminal Minds;21

Cops & Robbers;20

Pocket Pounders;18

Spare Parts;17

Animal House;16

