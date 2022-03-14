agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Dakota Pfeiffle 661 (210, 213, 238), Bill Reed 646 (212, 235), Matt Wong 631 (237), Austin Gallagher 604 (205, 205). Women: Melissa Kruesel 555 (219), Spring Reed 58 (211), Cassie Blasing 508, Brenda Reed 497Standings;Pts.Date Night;53-27Young & Old;49-31United Septic;46-34Emil’s Pizza;44-36Wolff Pack;38-42ENR Auto;38-42Rascals;36-44Fri. Nite Bowlers;16-64MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: Steve Woolley 673 (228, 211, 234), Brad Dantuma 615 (226), Kevin Zimmerman 598 (228), John Zins 592 (221, 213). Women: Christie Jeske 513 (209), Jessica Rynearson 502, Tracy Hartmann 499, Jodie Bircher 467Standings;Pts.Incredibowls;36Wicked Strikers;35Criminal Minds;21Cops & Robbers;20Pocket Pounders;18Spare Parts;17Animal House;16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dittrich daughter Marcus F. Buch Man in crash on Welsh Road flown to hospital Ixonia man pleads to child porn charges Fort Atkinson man charged with child sex assault, porn Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-11
