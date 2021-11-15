Waterloo’s volleyball team had five players honored in Capitol South all-conference voting held recently.
Junior setter and outside hitter Sophia Schneider was voted Player of the Year for the Pirates. She had 100 kills, 123 assists, 73 digs and 26 aces.
“Sophia is the swiss army knife of our team,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “Not only is she our leading setter but she is a go to hitter that can put the ball down with authority.
“She has increased her range of shots and really worked on the tempo of our offense which was evident down the stretch. It is rare for setters to be in serve receive but she holds her own. Defensively she reads the game extremely well and also puts up our secon highest block. She is invaluable to our team in all that she contributes as we saw when she was out with injury.”
Senior libero Michaela Riege also made the first team. Riege had 123 digs and added 48 assists and 16 aces.
Michaela is our backcourt floor leader and has really taken her game to another level this season especially in serve receive,” Mosher said.
From being targeted as a freshman to passing an elite level 2.55 this season much of our success stems from her first contact.
Michaela reads the game at a very high level and puts up quality digs that lead to kills in transition. She also averages 1.7 assists per set as her second contact ball is often with her hands. The game starts with a pass and she was outstanding this season.
Junior setter and outside hitter Rylee Duessler made the second team. Duessler had 126 kills, 102 assists, 83 digs and 16 aces.
“Rylee is our leading hitter and really elevated her game in that regard being able to go cross or line and hit the offspeed or tip when needed,” Mosher said.
“What has really been impressive this year is she stepped up to be a setter despite never having set which is a testament to her overall skillset and knowledge of the game. She is a steady server and reads the ball extremely well defensively. Her serve receive numbers were very impressive with many teams serving away from her when possible.
Senior opposite side hitter Abbie Gier and senior middle Quinnly Hush earned honorable mention.
Gier had 68 kills, 37 aces and 12 blocks.
“Abbie started the year as our secret weapon since she was a middle last year but she showed she could terminate on either pin and despite being 5’8 with heel inserts in she puts up our biggest block,” Mosher said.
“She also led us in aces during conference averagin an impressive 1.2 A/S. She played six rotations and was a primary passer who was often targeted when the other choices were Rylee or Michaela and held up well. She can also attack from the back row.”
Hush had 25 kills, 16 blocks, 19 digs and 18 aces.
“Quinnly is our most improved player coming into this season having put in time over the winter,” Mosher said.
“She is undersized but gets her hands on a lot of balls that don’t end up as blocks and is our leading blocker. The last few games she has really come on offensively having 6 kills in the Heights game to closour conference.
“She is one of our captains that commands the respect of her teammates due to her work ethic. She also serves for us and has the best serving percentage on the team while putting up 18 aces in conference play.
Waterloo won the conference with a 9-1 record, followed by New Glarus at 8-2, Wisconsin Heights at 6-4, Belleville at 4-6, Marshall at 2-8 and Cambridge at 1-9.
Capitol South Volleyball
Player of the Year
Sophia Schneider Waterloo Junior
First Team All-Conference
Sophia Schneider Waterloo Junior
Michaela Riege Waterloo Senior
Grace Nommensen New Glarus Junior
Kylee Doherty Wisconsin Heights Senior
Daryn Schaefer Wisconsin Heights Senior
Callie Smith Belleville Senior
Second Team All-Conference
Rylee Duessler Waterloo Junior
Amber Horn New Glarus Junior
Lindsey Schadewalt New Glarus Sophomore
Emily VanRiper Wisconsin Heights Junior
Ava Foley Belleville Senior
Izzy Llontop Marshall Senior
Mayah Holzhueter Cambridge Senior
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Abbie Gier Waterloo Senior
Quinnly Hush Waterloo Senior
Ellie Eichelkraut New Glarus Senior
Olivia Buol Wisconsin Heights Junior
Kiersten Hoel Marshall Freshman
