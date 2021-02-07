TODAY’S EVENTS

Gymnastics

Sauk Prairie at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Poynette at Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

Horicon at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

Hustisford at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lakeside Lutheran at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Clinton, 7:15 p.m.

Pardeeville at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

Gymnastics

Watertown at Reedsburg triangular, 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Baraboo at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.

Horicon at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Marshall at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Palmyra-Eagle, 7:15 p.m.

Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Watertown at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Brodhead, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Lake Mills at Fort Atkinson, 11:45 a.m.

Dodgeland at Montello, 2:30 p.m.

Luther Prep at Hustisford, 3:15 p.m.

Catholic Memorial at Lakeside Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Portage at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Jefferson/Cambridge at Southern Lakes Conference meet, 9 a.m., Waterford High School

