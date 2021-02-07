TODAY’S EVENTS
Gymnastics
Sauk Prairie at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Poynette at Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Horicon at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Hustisford at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Lakeside Lutheran at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Clinton, 7:15 p.m.
Pardeeville at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
Gymnastics
Watertown at Reedsburg triangular, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Baraboo at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Horicon at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Marshall at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Palmyra-Eagle, 7:15 p.m.
Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Watertown at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Brodhead, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Lake Mills at Fort Atkinson, 11:45 a.m.
Dodgeland at Montello, 2:30 p.m.
Luther Prep at Hustisford, 3:15 p.m.
Catholic Memorial at Lakeside Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Portage at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Jefferson/Cambridge at Southern Lakes Conference meet, 9 a.m., Waterford High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.