WATERLOO — Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Waterloo Wednesday to rally supporters for her husband and President Donald Trump. That is Waterloo, Wisconsin, located in northwest Jefferson County.
It was announced Monday Vice President Mike Pence's wife would be stopping in the city for a 30- to 45-minute visit.
The visit will be at The Venue at River's Edge, 123 S. Monroe St. The event will start at 12:30, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are general admission for the facility that can hold about 300 people.
For tickets go to https://events.donaldtrump.com/credentialing/xtx9fbdzwv
