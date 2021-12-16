KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Andrew Jonas 732 (278, 222, 232), Damien Lopez 702 (248, 234, 220), Brad Dantuma 695 (234, 246, 215), Jonathan Kaufmann 651 (224, 256), Bob Knutson 643 (204, 205, 234), Will Reed 642 (215, 214, 213), Larry Caya 624 (206, 227), Shawn Voelz 621 (214, 223), Keith Pogantsch 620 (229). Women: Brett Lopez 567 (213), Jodi Bircher 562 (226), Ashley Kaufmann 558 (201, 208), Kristen Hoffman 531 (222)

Standings

;Pts.

Bob’s Bunch;72

Fun Farm N Toys;60

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;59

American Family Insurance;58

Johnson & Helleckson;53

We Don’t Care;48

Revolution Pro Shop;46

Kube Custom Carpentry;45

G Brock Auto Repair;42

Local Waters;42

MOONLITERS

High scores: Candice Wagner 578, Lisa Morris 548 (202), Tiana Bostwick 532 (204), Julie Meyer 508, Jamie Lehman 489

Standings

;Pts.

Fathead’s Country Campers;57

Kube Custom Carpentry;54

Sommers;49

Nielsen Amusements;45

Watertown Bowl;39

DAM Doctors;29

Berres Brothers;21

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Brusveen 683 (279), Nathaniel Dorn 663 (234), Bob Hall 649 (229), Keith Hanke 646 (234), Dean Sellnow 640 (247), Jamie Genz 640 (216), Robb Borchardt 639 (244), Dale Stangler 634 (244), Tim Claas 634 (231), Louis Strupp 610 (223)

Standings

;Pts.

Silver Eagle Saloon;37

Ann’s Farmington Inn;31

Stull Agronomy;31

KG Builders;30

Watertown Bowl;29

Schaefer’s Soft Water;22

SLEEPER

High scores: Brad Ziemer 763 (299), Josh Bartz 747 (300), Brandon Radloff 674 (256), John Foltz 644 (236), Jeff Weihert 632 (238), Nicole Ebert 612 (215), Jim Conant 602 (223)

Standings

;Pts.

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;31

Rusty Nail;24

Pine Cone;24

Miller 64;23

G & W Electric;23

JLS;23

Watertown Bowl;21

Hersh’s Gang;20

Jak’s;14

