KEGLER KINGSHigh scores — Men: Andrew Jonas 732 (278, 222, 232), Damien Lopez 702 (248, 234, 220), Brad Dantuma 695 (234, 246, 215), Jonathan Kaufmann 651 (224, 256), Bob Knutson 643 (204, 205, 234), Will Reed 642 (215, 214, 213), Larry Caya 624 (206, 227), Shawn Voelz 621 (214, 223), Keith Pogantsch 620 (229). Women: Brett Lopez 567 (213), Jodi Bircher 562 (226), Ashley Kaufmann 558 (201, 208), Kristen Hoffman 531 (222)Standings;Pts.Bob's Bunch;72Fun Farm N Toys;60Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;59American Family Insurance;58Johnson & Helleckson;53We Don't Care;48Revolution Pro Shop;46Kube Custom Carpentry;45G Brock Auto Repair;42Local Waters;42MOONLITERSHigh scores: Candice Wagner 578, Lisa Morris 548 (202), Tiana Bostwick 532 (204), Julie Meyer 508, Jamie Lehman 489Standings;Pts.Fathead's Country Campers;57Kube Custom Carpentry;54Sommers;49Nielsen Amusements;45Watertown Bowl;39DAM Doctors;29Berres Brothers;21COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Brusveen 683 (279), Nathaniel Dorn 663 (234), Bob Hall 649 (229), Keith Hanke 646 (234), Dean Sellnow 640 (247), Jamie Genz 640 (216), Robb Borchardt 639 (244), Dale Stangler 634 (244), Tim Claas 634 (231), Louis Strupp 610 (223)Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle Saloon;37Ann's Farmington Inn;31Stull Agronomy;31KG Builders;30Watertown Bowl;29Schaefer's Soft Water;22SLEEPERHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 763 (299), Josh Bartz 747 (300), Brandon Radloff 674 (256), John Foltz 644 (236), Jeff Weihert 632 (238), Nicole Ebert 612 (215), Jim Conant 602 (223)Standings;Pts.Kathy's Buffalo Bar;31Rusty Nail;24Pine Cone;24Miller 64;23G & W Electric;23JLS;23Watertown Bowl;21Hersh's Gang;20Jak's;14
